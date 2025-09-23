Home / Markets / News / ITC, Nestle, HUL: Charts show 5 FMCG stocks on verge of fall; strategy here

Technical charts show that FMCG shares - ITC, HUL, Nestle India, Colgate-Palmolive and Marico were trading near key support levels; a downside breakout can trigger a fall up to 13% from here.

markets
Technical outlook on FMCG stocks as they dip up to 11% from September high.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Shares of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur among others have witnessed a steady decline following the initial spurt earlier this morning following the GST revision.  The Nifty FMCG index along with its components registered the monthly high on September 4, 2025, a day after the Good & Services Tax (GST) Council announced the 2-slab tax structure, by lowering rates across FMCG products to the 5 per cent slab.  Data from ACE Equity shows that the Nifty FMCG index hit a high of 58,485 on September 4, but since has declined over 5 per cent to present levels of around 55,420 levels.  Among individual stocks, Dabur has plunged nearly 11 per cent form its monthly peak of ₹577. Varun Beverages, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) have shed 8 - 10 per cent each.  Among others the likes of Emami, Marico, Britannia Industries, ITC, Nestle India and United Breweries have dropped 4 - 6 per cent each. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has moved 0.6 per cent higher when compared to the day's high on the same date.

  Technical outlook on FMCG stocks

  In the process, the following 5 FMCG stocks - ITC, HUL, Nestle India, Marico and Colgate-Palmolive - are now seen trading close to their respective key support levels, as indicated by the daily super trend line. Break and sustained trade below the trend line support shall signal a negative bias for these stocks, and may invite fresh selling pressure at these counters.  More importantly, key momentum oscillators have witnessed a negative crossover for these stocks in recent days; hence a downside breakout seems likely for these stocks.  Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 FMCG stocks, with key levels to watch out for. 

ITC

Current Price: ₹403  Likely Target: ₹352  Downside Risk: 12.7%  Support: ₹400; ₹375  Resistance: ₹415  ITC share is seen trading close to its key trend line support, which stands around ₹400-mark. This support level also coincides with the lower-end of the weekly Bollinger Bands. Break and sustained trade below this support can open the doors for a likely crack towards ₹352 levels - this implies a downside risk of nearly 13 per cent from here. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹375 levels.   
 
  The daily chart shows that the overall bias at the ITC counter is likely to remain tepid  as long as the stock remains below the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which now stands at ₹415 levels. 

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Current Price: ₹2,542  Likely Target: ₹2,375  Downside Risk: 6.6%  Support: ₹2,529; ₹2,450  Resistance: ₹2,620  The key bullish pivot for HUL stock stands at ₹2,529 levels; below which the stock can potentially slip towards the 100-DMA, which stands around ₹2,450, or extend the slide towards the 200-DMA at ₹2,375 levels, hints the daily chart. On the upside, the stock 20-DMA at ₹2,620 is likely to act as a near-term resistance.   
 
 

Nestle India

Current Price: ₹1,167  Likely Target: ₹1,077  Downside Risk: 7.7%  Support: ₹1,157; ₹1,150; ₹1,120  Resistance: ₹1,195; ₹1,220  Nestle India stock has near support at ₹1,157, followed by the 200-DMA at ₹1,150 levels. Break and trade below the same can drag the stock towards the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹1,077. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,120. Resistance for the stock is visible at ₹1,195 and ₹1,220 levels.   
 
 

Colgate-Palmolive

Current Price: ₹2,333  Likely Target: ₹2,080  Downside Risk: 10.8%  Support: ₹2,313; ₹2,287; ₹2,190  Resistance: ₹2,395; ₹2,450  Colgate-Palmolive stock is seen testing support at its 50-DMA, which stands at ₹2,313; below which stands the key support at ₹2,287 levels. On the downside, the stock can potentially crack to ₹2,080-odd levels, with interim support likely around ₹2,190. In the near-term, the stock is likely to face resistance around ₹2,395 and ₹2,450 levels.   
 
 

Marico

Current Price: ₹711  Likely Target: ₹640  Downside Risk: 10%  Support: ₹683; ₹650  Resistance: ₹727; ₹740  Marico stock seems headed towards the trend line support which stands at ₹702. Break and sustained trade below the same can see the stock slide towards ₹640 levels, with interim support likely around ₹683 and ₹650 levels. The stock is expected to counter resistance around ₹727 and ₹740 levels. 
 
   

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

