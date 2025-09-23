ITC, Nestle, HUL: Charts show 5 FMCG stocks on verge of fall; strategy here

Technical outlook on FMCG stocksIn the process, the following 5 FMCG stocks - ITC, HUL, Nestle India, Marico and Colgate-Palmolive - are now seen trading close to their respective key support levels, as indicated by the daily super trend line. Break and sustained trade below the trend line support shall signal a negative bias for these stocks, and may invite fresh selling pressure at these counters. More importantly, key momentum oscillators have witnessed a negative crossover for these stocks in recent days; hence a downside breakout seems likely for these stocks. Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 FMCG stocks, with key levels to watch out for.
ITCCurrent Price: ₹403 Likely Target: ₹352 Downside Risk: 12.7% Support: ₹400; ₹375 Resistance: ₹415 ITC share is seen trading close to its key trend line support, which stands around ₹400-mark. This support level also coincides with the lower-end of the weekly Bollinger Bands. Break and sustained trade below this support can open the doors for a likely crack towards ₹352 levels - this implies a downside risk of nearly 13 per cent from here. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹375 levels.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL)Current Price: ₹2,542 Likely Target: ₹2,375 Downside Risk: 6.6% Support: ₹2,529; ₹2,450 Resistance: ₹2,620 The key bullish pivot for HUL stock stands at ₹2,529 levels; below which the stock can potentially slip towards the 100-DMA, which stands around ₹2,450, or extend the slide towards the 200-DMA at ₹2,375 levels, hints the daily chart. On the upside, the stock 20-DMA at ₹2,620 is likely to act as a near-term resistance.
Nestle IndiaCurrent Price: ₹1,167 Likely Target: ₹1,077 Downside Risk: 7.7% Support: ₹1,157; ₹1,150; ₹1,120 Resistance: ₹1,195; ₹1,220 Nestle India stock has near support at ₹1,157, followed by the 200-DMA at ₹1,150 levels. Break and trade below the same can drag the stock towards the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹1,077. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,120. Resistance for the stock is visible at ₹1,195 and ₹1,220 levels.
Colgate-PalmoliveCurrent Price: ₹2,333 Likely Target: ₹2,080 Downside Risk: 10.8% Support: ₹2,313; ₹2,287; ₹2,190 Resistance: ₹2,395; ₹2,450 Colgate-Palmolive stock is seen testing support at its 50-DMA, which stands at ₹2,313; below which stands the key support at ₹2,287 levels. On the downside, the stock can potentially crack to ₹2,080-odd levels, with interim support likely around ₹2,190. In the near-term, the stock is likely to face resistance around ₹2,395 and ₹2,450 levels.
MaricoCurrent Price: ₹711 Likely Target: ₹640 Downside Risk: 10% Support: ₹683; ₹650 Resistance: ₹727; ₹740 Marico stock seems headed towards the trend line support which stands at ₹702. Break and sustained trade below the same can see the stock slide towards ₹640 levels, with interim support likely around ₹683 and ₹650 levels. The stock is expected to counter resistance around ₹727 and ₹740 levels.
