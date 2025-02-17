GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit in trade on BSE at Rs 2,421.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q3 results.

Glaxosmithkline Pharma reported its Q3 results on Friday before few minutes of market closing. The company posted a multifold jump per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 230 crore as compared to Rs 46 crore a year ago. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at 949.42 crore as against Rs 805.26 crore, rise of 17.9 per cent.

ALSO READ: GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q3FY25: Net profit rises 400% to Rs 228.58 crore The quarter saw strong performance across key product portfolios, the filing read. It added: Flagship brands within the general medicines portfolio including Augmentin, Ceftum, and T-bact strengthened their market positions with share gains. The company’s innovative Respiratory portfolio, led by Nucala and Trelegy, achieved robust growth, further expanding patient access across India.

In the vaccines segment, GSK maintained its leadership in the self-pay private market for Paediatric vaccines. The adult vaccines division continues to gain momentum with Shingrix (Herpes Zoster Vaccine – recombinant, adjuvanted), as the company spearheads the expansion of adult immunisation in India.

“Our strong third-quarter results reflect our unwavering commitment to deliver innovative healthcare solutions to patients across India. By focusing on core brands and accelerating digital transformation through innovative goto-market strategies, we continue to strengthen our market presence while ensuring broader access to our medicines and vaccines," said Bhushan Akshikar, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of GSK plc, a science-led global healthcare company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together.

In the past one year, GlaxoSmithKline shares have lost 12 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent.