Stocks to Watch, Feb 17, 2025: SAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Easy Trip, ABFRL

Stocks to Watch on February 17, 2025: The Indian equities are poised for a negative start today. That said, the The Indian equities are poised for a negative start today. That said, the GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading 27.65 points lower at 22,969.

Here are some stocks that will be on investors' radar on February 17, 2025:

Results on Feb 17: ABB India and Mahesh Developers will announce their quarterly results.

Easy Trip Planners: The tours and travel services company reported a 26 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, at Rs 33.6 crore as compared to Rs 45.6 crore a year ago.

Glenmark Pharma: The The drugmaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 348 cr for the quarter ended December 31, as compared to a loss of Rs 351 crore a year ago.

Aditya Birla Fashion: The company reported a net loss of Rs 42 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to a loss of Rs 108 crore a year ago.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto components company posted a net profit of Rs 878.63 crore for Q3 as compared to Rs 541.96 crore, up 62 per cent.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care: The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 28.24 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter as compared to Rs 22.59 crore a year ago.

Dilip Buildcon: In Q3, Dilip Buildcon’s profit (attributable to owners of the company) rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 115.3 crore. The company’s revenue, however, declined 9.98 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,589.7 crore.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-promoted RIL is planning to appeal before the Supreme Court against the recent Mukesh Ambani-promoted RIL is planning to appeal before the Supreme Court against the recent Delhi High Court judgment on gas migration . The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the centre’s claim that RIL and its partners had siphoned off gas from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) block, which was adjacent to its own, in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin, off Andhra Pradesh coast.

HFCL: The company is aiming to become a Rs 10,000-crore revenue enterprise, as per reports.

Godrej Properties: The company has acquired 12 land parcels in the April-December period to develop housing projects worth Rs 23,450 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the bank to set up an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit at GIFT City.

Hero MotoCorp: In the next fiscal, the company is anticipating double-digit revenue growth, according to reports.

Aurobindo Pharma: From April, the company will commence supplies to Europe from its China facility. The Hyderabad-based drug maker began operations at the facility in November 2024 and is now ramping up its production.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL): The company is planning to set up a new rail mill at an investment of $800 million.

Mahindra Lifespaces: The company is targeting to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through the issue of shares to eligible shareholders for reducing its debt as well as funding further growth.