Will Sensex fall another 1,500pts this week, Nifty test 22,500? Chart check

The BSE Sensex has near key support at 75,150, below which a dip towards 74,400 seems likely. Technical chart shows the Nifty 50 index seems headed towards the 20-month moving average.

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market(Photo: Reuters)