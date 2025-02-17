Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals slower open for India markets; Asia-Pacific mostly gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Initial cues indicated a slower start for India markets, as investors continue to tread cautiously amid multiple headwinds
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, February 17, 2025: Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on global market moves, along with developments in the international geopolitical arena where the new US administration is working to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict and issues in the Middle-East, apart from the continuing trend of foreign investors selling Indian equities, to look for market direction today.
Markets in India have closed lower for the past eight consequitive session. READ MORE
In that backdrop, at 7:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,980, around 15 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In other news, corporate India’s struggle with subdued revenue and earnings growth persisted in the October-December quarter of 2024-25 (Q3FY25). The combined net sales (gross interest earnings for lenders) of listed companies grew in single digits for the seventh consecutive quarter, while their combined net profit rose by a single digit for the third straight quarter. READ MORE
Further, Indian companies and trade organisations are adopting a cautious approach, watching and waiting to see how the situation unfolds following US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports to the US. READ MORE
However, with equity prices faltering, investors are flocking to gold, drawn by its role as a hedge against inflation and rupee depreciation. January saw a historic ₹3,751.42 crore in net inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from domestic mutual funds (MFs) — 4x the average inflow over the previous year. READ MORE
In the mainline section of the primary markets, meanwhile, Ajax Engineering IPO will list on the borses, and the basis of allotment for Hexaware Technologies IPO will get finalised today. Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO will enter Day 2 of its subscription window.
In the SME segment, Chandan Healthcare IPO will list on the bourses, and PS Raj Steels IPO, Voler Car IPO and Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO will see their basis of allotment get finalised today. Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will have their last day of subscription, while Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday, as investors parsed Japan’s fourth-quarter economic growth data.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded slightly above the flatline, by 0.11 per cent, while the Topix was ahead by 0.36 per cent.
Japan’s economic gowth in the fourth quarter beat analysts’ estimates for quarter-on-quarter and annualised growth, preliminary government data showed on Monday. On an annualised basis, GDP grew 2.8 per cent, exceeding the Reuters estimates of 1 per cent.
That apart, South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.79 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.26 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.82 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.19 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 climbed 0.15 per cent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closed mixed on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the US, the three major benchmark indices closed on a mixed note on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 165.35 points, or 0.37 per cent, closing at 44,546.08. The S&P 500 ticked down 0.01 per cent to 6,114.63, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.41 per cent to close at 20,026.77.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:50 AM IST