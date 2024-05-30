Global rate anxiety sparks slump in Asian stocks, bonds

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The latest halt in the global risk rally has come on the back of data pointing to lingering inflationary pressures across major economies.
Nasdaq futures slumped 0.45 per cent.
A Fed survey on Wednesday showed US economic activity continued to expand from early April through mid-May but firms grew more pessimistic about the future while inflation increased at a modest pace.
Across the Atlantic, data the same day showed German inflation rose slightly more than forecast to 2.8 per cent in May, ahead of the wider euro zone bloc's reading on Friday.
The main highlight of the week for markets, however, is Friday's US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report - the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Expectations are for it to hold steady on a monthly basis.
"From this perspective, PCE not ticking higher could be a welcome surprise. But should it heat up further from sticky levels, appetite for risk will be taken out the back for a good kicking."
US Treasury yields meanwhile stayed elevated on Thursday, in part due to a weak debt auction the previous day. The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 4.6197 per cent, while the two-year yield steadied at 4.9830 per cent.
Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Japanese government bond (JGB) yields similarly notched fresh multi-year peaks, on growing expectations that further rate hikes from the Bank of Japan could be imminent.
The 10-year JGB yield peaked at 1.1 per cent in early Asia trade, its highest since July 2011.
Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese blue chips eased 0.25 per cent, tracking its regional peers despite the International Monetary Fund's upgrade to China's 2024 and 2025 GDP growth forecasts.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tacked on 0.17 per cent.
Dollar Reign
"This was not the inflation report the Reserve Bank of Australia would have wanted to see," said Rob Carnell, ING's regional head of research for Asia Pacific.
Oil prices rose slightly, recovering some lost ground from Wednesday on worries over weak US gasoline demand and higher-for-longer interest rates.
Brent steadied at $83.60 per barrel while US crude ticked 0.03 per cent higher to $79.25 a barrel. Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,334.15 an ounce.