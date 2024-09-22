Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Global trends, foreign investors key drivers for markets this week: Experts

Global trends, foreign investors key drivers for markets this week: Experts

Stock markets had a record-breaking rally last week, largely driven by the US Federal Reserve's rate cut

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
The highlight of the week was the aggressive buying by Foreign Institutional Investors. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Investors will keep a track on global trends and trading activity of foreign investors with no major domestic trigger in sight this week, analysts said, and added that markets may face volatility amid the monthly derivatives expiry.

Stock markets had a record-breaking rally last week, largely driven by the US Federal Reserve's rate cut.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Historically, rate cuts in the US have had a positive impact on emerging markets, with India being a favoured bet among global investors, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

The highlight of the week was the aggressive buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who poured in over Rs 14,000 crore on Friday alone, he added.

"There are no major triggers expected this week, but upcoming macroeconomic data from the US will be crucial to monitor. FII flows will remain a key factor for the Indian equity market, alongside domestic institutional inflows, which will also play an important role.

"While markets currently seem unfazed by geopolitical risks, these factors could pose a significant threat to the ongoing bullish momentum. As we approach the September F&O expiry, heightened volatility is likely," Meena said.

More From This Section

Overseas funds pile money into Indian stocks again as bull run extends

Mockery of public accountability: Congress slams Sebi over RTI rebuff

Premium

Weekend high: Strong FPI inflows lift benchmark equities, Indian rupee

Premium

Shorter LTCG holding period seen boosting gold exchange traded-fund inflows

Vanguard sells shares of 7 companies worth Rs 998 cr via block deals

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 84,544.31 on Friday. During the day, it soared 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent to hit the momentous intra-day peak of 84,694.46.

The NSE Nifty surged 375.15 points or 1.48 per cent to close at a record 25,790.95 level. During the day, the gauge zoomed 433.45 points or 1.70 per cent to reach an all-time intra-day peak of 25,849.25.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,653.37 points or 1.99 per cent and Nifty surged 434.45 points or 1.71 per cent.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Markets are gradually climbing up and we expect this positive momentum to continue this week backed by strong FII inflow, healthy domestic macros, and receding concern about the US economy slowing down."

Movement of rupee against the US dollar and global oil benchmark Brent crude will also influence trading in the markets.

"Although the major event of the Fed's rate cut is behind us, attention will remain on the US markets for further direction. Additionally, trends in foreign fund flows and crude oil price movements will be critical factors for investors to monitor, as they may impact market direction in the coming weeks," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mrs. Bectors hits record high as co sets floor price for Rs 400-crore QIP

Nifty50 up 40%, smallcap up 52% in last one year: Motilal Oswal

Weak auto sales, rising costs may hit ancillary cos in near-term: Analysts

Hindustan Composites to acquire stake in Swiggy; stock gains 8.6%

Aadhar Housing up 6% as Kotak Institutional initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Topics :Nifty stocksstock market tradingS&P BSE SensexBSE NSE

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story