Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Vanguard sells shares of 7 companies worth Rs 998 cr via block deals

Vanguard sells shares of 7 companies worth Rs 998 cr via block deals

Vanguard through its affiliates acquired shares of seven companies through separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

sensex, markets
Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US-based financial services company Vanguard Group on Friday bought shares of seven companies including Concord Biotech, Five-Star Business Finance and Marksans Pharma for Rs 998 crore through open market transactions.

Vanguard through its affiliates acquired shares of seven companies through separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vanguard picked up shares of Concord Biotech worth Rs 331 crore, acquired shares of Five-Star Business Finance for Rs 304.74 crore, purchased Marksans Pharma shares for Rs 158.39 crore and bought Genus Power Infrastructure shares for Rs 63.26 crore.

In addition, Vanguard also acquired Sansera Engineering shares for Rs 53 crore, purchased shares of VA Tech Wabag for about Rs 47 crore and picked up Arvind Fashions' shares for Rs 39.56 crore, as per the data on the NSE.

The shares were sold in the price range varying from Rs 316.85 - Rs 2,596.08 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 997.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Zurich-based financial services company UBS Group AG offloaded shares of Marksans Pharma, Five-Star Business Finance, Concord Biotech and IIFL Securities for a combined transaction value to Rs 479.77 crore.

More From This Section

Premium

Major defence stocks stage a comeback; Cochin Shipyard surges by 10%

HUL hits new high, surges 34% in 5 months; market cap touches Rs 7 trillion

Market regulator Sebi allows MFs to buy, sell credit default swaps

Vodafone Idea stock at Rs 2.5 or Rs 15? Analysts divided after AGR order

Premium

Shorter LTCG holding period seen boosting gold exchange traded-fund inflows

Details of buyers of IIFL Securities shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Marksans Pharma zoomed 19.51 per cent to close at Rs 327.97 apiece, Concord Biotech rallied 15.13 per cent to finish at Rs 2,591, VA Tech Wabag jumped 6.29 per cent to end at Rs 1,490 and Sansera Engineering shares climbed 5.62 per cent to settle at Rs 1,682.30 apiece on the NSE.

Also, Five-Star Business Finance shares jumped 5.22 per cent to end at Rs 811 per piece, IIFL Securities shares rose 4.28 per cent to close at Rs 330, and shares of Genus Power Infrastructure went up 2.75 per cent to finish at Rs 419.80 apiece on the exchange.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi drops charges against NSE, ex-top executives in co-location case

Sebi disposes of case against NSE, its former employees in co-location case

Premium

Street signs: 10 IPOs raised Rs 17,110 cr, bullfight of exchanges, and more

Investors lose Rs 4.12 trillion during morning trade as markets slump

Premier Energies IPO listing prediction: Will strong GMP fuel 100% returns?

Topics :NSEMarkets

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story