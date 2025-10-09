Home / Markets / News / GM Breweries zooms 15% on posting healthy Q2; PAT rises 61%, revenue 20%

In Q2, GM Breweries posted a net profit of ₹34.89 crore, up 61 per cent from ₹22 crore last year

whisky, alcohol
Image: Freepik
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
GM Breweries shares spiked 14.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹877 per share after posting Q2FY26 results. At 12:39 PM, GM Breweries' share price was trading 12.92 per cent higher at ₹864 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 82,030.37. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,979.34 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹885 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹579.1 per share. 

GM Breweries Q2 results

In Q2, GM Breweries posted a net profit of ₹34.89 crore, up 61 per cent from ₹22 crore last year. It revenue from operations stood at ₹717.85 crore, as compared to ₹595.78 crore a year ago, rising 20 per cent year-on-year (y-o-Y). 
 
The total income of the company came in at ₹720.8 crore, as compared to ₹598.81 crore a year ago. It total expense stood at ₹674.25 crore, as against ₹569.84 crore. 
 
In Q1FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹25.86 crore, as compared to ₹24.94 crore a year ago. Its revenue in Q1 stood at ₹638.01 crore as compared to ₹600.59 crore a year ago. 
 
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state cabinet, in June, approved to hike the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), country liquor, and imported alcohol. According to reports, the excise duty on IMFL has been increased by 50 per cent from three times of the manufacturing cost to 4.5 times. The duty on country liquor has also gone up from ₹180 to ₹205 per proof litre. This is the first revision of excise duty in Maharashtra since 2011.
 
However, in a major relief for consumers and certain manufacturers, beer and wine have been left out of the duty hike. The government also cleared the introduction of a new category, 'Maharashtra Made Liquor' (MML) in a bid to expand the state's revenue base.
 
GM breveries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, such as Country Liquor (CL) and Indian made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).
 
The company is growing steadily and has earned a dedicated customer base. GMBL is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share. GMBL also contributes substantially to the state exchequer by way of excise duty and value added tax.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

