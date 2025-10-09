Home / Markets / News / Niva Bupa newly rated 'Add' at JM Financial; 10% upside potential seen

Niva Bupa newly rated 'Add' at JM Financial; 10% upside potential seen

Niva Bupa is the third largest standalone health insurer (SAHI) in India, and enjoys the benefits of a widespread distribution mix of around 30/30/30/10 among individual agents and corporate agents

Niva Bupa
Photo: X @Niva_Bupa
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JM Financial Institutional Securities has initiated coverage on Niva Bupa stock with an ‘Add’ rating. The brokerage has given a target of ₹88 per share, implying 10 per cent upside from current levels. The brokerage values the company at 35x FY28e earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.5.
 
At 10:58 AM, Niva Bupa’s share price was trading 0.65 per cent higher on BSE at ₹79.93 per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 81,860.76.
 
In the past one year, Niva Bupa’s shares have gained 9 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s rise of 0.37 per cent.   CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why is JM Financial bullish on Niva Bupa?

Strong distribution mix

Niva Bupa is the third largest standalone health insurer (SAHI) in India, and enjoys the benefits of a widespread distribution mix of around 30/30/30/10 among individual agents and corporate agents, including banks, brokerages, direct channel, and others, according to the brokerage. With its diversified distribution, JM Financial expects Niva Bupa to continue gainning market share even in the face of potential liberalisation of agent tie-ups and composite licences.

Health insurance still has legs to grow

The brokerage believes that the weakness experienced in reported growth starting in H2FY25 should revert from H2FY26 once the amortised premiums are in the base. In FY24, 570 million lives insured contributed ₹1.2 trillion in premiums (average ticket size ₹2,000). With greater adoption of top-ups over government coverage, Redseer projects a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for FY24-28e. JM Financial expects Niva Bupa to maintain 25 per cent gross premium CAGR over FY25-FY28e, before it normalises to 20-25 per cent in the medium term.
 
Health insurance grew at 19 per cent CAGR over the last decade, as compared to 13 per cent for general insurance and 11 per cent for nominal gross domestic product (GDP). Group and retail segments expanded at 18 per cent and 17 per cent CAGR, respectively, with Standalone Health Insurer (SAHI) retail market share rising to 58 per cent in FY25.  ALSO READ | Why did Systematix initiate coverage on Radico Khaitan? 16% upside seen

Why Niva Bupa among others?

Among health-focused plays, Star Health has strong retail moats but a trimmed group book, while third-party administrator (TPAs) like MediAssist face total addressable market (TAM) constraints, according to the brokerage. Niva Bupa’s diversified mix and widening banca relationships offer a broader runway for growth and share gains, including under potential liberalisation of agent tie-ups and composite licenses.

Growth suppressed by 1/n accounting

Adoption of 1/n accounting from October 2024 suppressed growth optics, as multi-year policies are amortised. Niva Bupa, with higher banca exposure, faced a greater impact, but base resets from October 2025 should normalise growth reporting, the brokerage said. 

All stars aligned on the regulatory front

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI’s) “Insurance for All by 2047” and goods and services tax (GST) cuts on premiums will drive penetration. Though lower GST reduces near-term profitability (no ITC claim), repricing will ensure revenue neutrality while improving affordability for customers, believes JM Financial. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high, Sensex up 300pts, Nifty above 25,150; Metal shares rise

India sees fourth largest fund raise globally via IPOs in 2025

Lupin, Granules: Which pharma stocks to buy, sell amid US tariff flip-flop?

Tariff relief buzz lifts Nifty Pharma Index; Lupin, Aurobindo lead gains

FPIs' retreat from Indian equities gathers pace amid US policy shifts

Topics :Buzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story