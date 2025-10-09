Niva Bupa newly rated 'Add' at JM Financial; 10% upside potential seen

JM Financial Institutional Securities has initiated coverage on Niva Bupa stock with an ‘Add’ rating. The brokerage has given a target of ₹88 per share, implying 10 per cent upside from current levels. The brokerage values the company at 35x FY28e earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.5.

At 10:58 AM, Niva Bupa’s share price was trading 0.65 per cent higher on BSE at ₹79.93 per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 81,860.76.

In the past one year, Niva Bupa's shares have gained 9 per cent, as compared to Sensex's rise of 0.37 per cent.

Why is JM Financial bullish on Niva Bupa? Strong distribution mix Niva Bupa is the third largest standalone health insurer (SAHI) in India, and enjoys the benefits of a widespread distribution mix of around 30/30/30/10 among individual agents and corporate agents, including banks, brokerages, direct channel, and others, according to the brokerage. With its diversified distribution, JM Financial expects Niva Bupa to continue gainning market share even in the face of potential liberalisation of agent tie-ups and composite licences. Health insurance still has legs to grow The brokerage believes that the weakness experienced in reported growth starting in H2FY25 should revert from H2FY26 once the amortised premiums are in the base. In FY24, 570 million lives insured contributed ₹1.2 trillion in premiums (average ticket size ₹2,000). With greater adoption of top-ups over government coverage, Redseer projects a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for FY24-28e. JM Financial expects Niva Bupa to maintain 25 per cent gross premium CAGR over FY25-FY28e, before it normalises to 20-25 per cent in the medium term.

Health insurance grew at 19 per cent CAGR over the last decade, as compared to 13 per cent for general insurance and 11 per cent for nominal gross domestic product (GDP). Group and retail segments expanded at 18 per cent and 17 per cent CAGR, respectively, with Standalone Health Insurer (SAHI) retail market share rising to 58 per cent in FY25. Why Niva Bupa among others? Among health-focused plays, Star Health has strong retail moats but a trimmed group book, while third-party administrator (TPAs) like MediAssist face total addressable market (TAM) constraints, according to the brokerage. Niva Bupa's diversified mix and widening banca relationships offer a broader runway for growth and share gains, including under potential liberalisation of agent tie-ups and composite licenses.