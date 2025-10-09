SpiceJet takes off on D-St on new routes, expansion plan; should you board?

SpiceJet share price recorded a massive 18-per cent rally on the BSE today, hitting an intraday high of ₹33.66 per share, driven by heavy volumes.

At 11:34 AM, SpiceJet shares were up 13.56 per cent as against a 0.32 per cent gain in the benchmark 30-stock index. Around 56.76 million shares have, so far, changed hands on the counter, compared to a two-week average volume of 5.1 million shares.

Despite today’s rally, the stock remains a major wealth destroyer for investors. SpiceJet stock has crashed 48.46 per cent so far in calendar year 2025, and 56 per cent over the past one year. This comes against a roughly 4 per cent rise in the benchmark index this year, and flat performance in one year.

Why is SpiceJet stock up today? The jaw-dropping rally in SpiceJet shares came after the low-cost airline announced its ‘winter’ schedule, launching new flights to Port Blair, and Udaipur ahead of the holiday season. In a statement on October 8, SpiceJet said the company has launched daily flights to two of India’s most sought‐after winter destinations – Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), and Udaipur. The airline, it said, will operate daily flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, and to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai. “As part of its ambitious winter expansion plan, SpiceJet is adding new routes, more flights, and a significantly larger fleet to meet soaring travel demand. The airline is set to more than double both its daily flights and operational fleet this winter, with several exciting new destinations on the horizon,” it said in a statement.

The announcement to expand its winter routes came days after SpiceJet launched “special” daily non‐stop Diwali flights connecting Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, starting October 8, 2025. The Ajay Singh-led company is also considering starting flights from Mumbai to Ayodhya during the festive and winter season. SpiceJet launches flights to Phuket On the international front, the budget carrier, in September, launched daily non‐stop flights to Phuket, Thailand, from Delhi and Mumbai. This is SpiceJet’s second destination in Thailand after Bangkok. SpiceJet’s expansion strategy Notably, the company has announced several new destinations weeks after it finalised lease agreements to induct a wide‐body Airbus A340 aircraft into its fleet to support its expansion strategy and boost the capacity to meet rising passenger demand.

The aircraft, SpiceJet said, was scheduled to arrive in India by the end of September and was scheduled to begin operations in the first week of October. That apart, SpiceJet is also in advanced discussions to lease a second A340. “To start with, SpiceJet will operate the A340 on a wet lease model and subsequently transition to a damp lease arrangement, offering greater operational flexibility and significant cost savings. Subject to regulatory approvals, the A340 is being inducted with the intention of serving as a long‐term addition to SpiceJet’s fleet,” the airline said. SpiceJet also said it is in advanced discussions to lease another wide‐body A340 aircraft. This follows the airline’s recent agreements to induct 18 Boeing 737 aircraft, including four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, set to join the fleet starting October 2025.

SpiceJet financials In the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), SpiceJet suffered a net loss of ₹238 crore, as against a net profit of ₹150 crore in Q1FY25. The bottomline, it said, was impacted by costs related to grounded aircraft and expenses towards their return to service. Its Ebitda loss stood at ₹18 crore, down from Ebitda profit of ₹402 crore in Q1FY25. That said, SpiceJet’s net worth strengthened to ₹446 crore compared to the earlier deficit of ₹2,398 crore year-on-year. Nonetheless, the airline has been able to maintain its market share. As per the latest air passenger data, SpiceJet reported air pax volume at 0.26 million in August 2025, up from 0.25 million in July this year, but down from 0.30 million passengers carried in August 2024.