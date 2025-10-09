Nifty Metal hits record, ends 3-day fall; Tata Steel, Hind Copper in focus

Nifty Metal index snapped a three-day decline to become the top sectoral gainer on Thursday, led by a rally in shares of Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc.

Tata Steel shares rose while the company declared its second-quarter update. Tata Steel India's crude steel production in the second quarter of FY26 stood at 5.67 million tons, up 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by the normalisation of operations following the relining of the G Blast furnace at Jamshedpur.

Shares of Hindustan Copper surged on Thursday following a rally in copper. Copper price, in the London Metal Exchange, touched a one-year high of $10,738. Hindustan Copper’s stock has gained over 45 per cent in the past month, driven by the renewal of the Rakha mining lease deed with the District Commissioner of Jamshedpur for an extended 20-year period.

The company’s deliveries for the quarter were 5.56 million tons, with domestic shipments rising 20 per cent Q-o-Q and 7 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher production and stable demand across market segments despite seasonal rains. For the first half of FY26, deliveries grew 3 per cent year-on-year, broadly in line with production trends.

Meanwhile, other metal stocks were also trading with positive sentiment, with positive second-quarter expectations. Going forward, for ferrous players, higher volumes from the ramp-up of new capacities and lower coking coal costs are expected to sustain Ebitda/ton, despite a partial correction in metal prices, ICICI Securities said last month.