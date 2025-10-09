Home / Markets / News / Nifty Metal hits record, ends 3-day fall; Tata Steel, Hind Copper in focus

Nifty Metal hits record, ends 3-day fall; Tata Steel, Hind Copper in focus

In the Nifty Metal index, Hindustan Copper rallied as high as 6.37 per cent, while Hindustan Zinc and Tata Steel rose 4.9 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively

Steel Industry, JSW steel, Tata, steel, SAIL, Steel Authority of India ,ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, VTB Capital,Essar Steel,Numetal,Vedanta steel, Vedanta, Electrosteel Steels,Bhushan Power & Steel, METAL INDUSTRY
The Nifty Metal index rose as much as 2.3 per cent to hit a record high of 10,373.
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index snapped a three-day decline to become the top sectoral gainer on Thursday, led by a rally in shares of Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc. 
 
The Nifty Metal index rose as much as 2.3 per cent to hit a record high of 10,373. The index pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher as of 12:25 PM, compared to a 0.38 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index. So far this year, the gauge for the metal stocks has risen by nearly 20 per cent. 
 
Among individual stocks, Hindustan Copper rallied as high as 6.37 per cent, while Hindustan Zinc and Tata Steel rose 4.9 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively. Steel Authority of India shares rose 3.8 per cent while Lloyds Metals and Energy gained 4.4 per cent on Thursday. 

Drivers behind metal stocks rally 

Shares of Hindustan Copper surged on Thursday following a rally in copper. Copper price, in the London Metal Exchange, touched a one-year high of $10,738. Hindustan Copper’s stock has gained over 45 per cent in the past month, driven by the renewal of the Rakha mining lease deed with the District Commissioner of Jamshedpur for an extended 20-year period.
 
Tata Steel shares rose while the company declared its second-quarter update. Tata Steel India's crude steel production in the second quarter of FY26 stood at 5.67 million tons, up 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by the normalisation of operations following the relining of the G Blast furnace at Jamshedpur.   ALSO READ | SpiceJet takes off on D-St on new routes, expansion plan; should you board? 
The company’s deliveries for the quarter were 5.56 million tons, with domestic shipments rising 20 per cent Q-o-Q and 7 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher production and stable demand across market segments despite seasonal rains. For the first half of FY26, deliveries grew 3 per cent year-on-year, broadly in line with production trends.
 
Meanwhile, other metal stocks were also trading with positive sentiment, with positive second-quarter expectations. Going forward, for ferrous players, higher volumes from the ramp-up of new capacities and lower coking coal costs are expected to sustain Ebitda/ton, despite a partial correction in metal prices, ICICI Securities said last month.
 
In the non-ferrous space, despite aluminium prices declining in June 2025 quarter, Hindalco and Vedanta maintained their operating performance, supported by higher premiums from value-added product sales and lower input costs.  Looking ahead, profitability is expected to improve gradually, driven by an increased focus on expanding the VAP portfolio through new capacity additions, greater backward integration, and robust domestic demand, particularly from sunrise sectors such as EVs & renewable, the brokerage firm said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 220 points, Nifty50 tests 25,150; Metal, IT shares gain

Niva Bupa newly rated 'Add' at JM Financial; 10% upside potential seen

Churning portfolio ahead of Diwali? Ambit lists top 10 'winning' stocks

India sees fourth largest fund raise globally via IPOs in 2025

Lupin, Granules: Which pharma stocks to buy, sell amid US tariff flip-flop?

Topics :MarketsNifty50Nifty MetalTata SteelHind CopperMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexMetal stocks

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story