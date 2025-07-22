Godavari Biorefineries stock jumps 5% on Chinese patent for cancer drug

Godavari Biorefineries share price today: Shares of Godavari Biorefineries surged 5 per cent on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, recording an intraday high of ₹327.43 per share.

At 01:35 PM, shares of Godavari Biorefineries were trading at the day's highest level on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading largely flat at 25,082.45, down by 8 points. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,675.66 crore. So far this calendar year, the shares of the company have remained flat, albeit in the red territory, down by just over 1 per cent.

Why were Godavari Biorefineries' shares buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company announced in a latest exchange filing that its clinical-stage biotech division, Sathgen Therapeutics, was granted a patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for its novel anticancer molecule.

The patent covers a novel class of compounds that have shown strong inhibitory effects on cancer and cancer stem cells in vitro studies. These compounds have demonstrated significant efficacy against multiple cancer cell types, including breast and prostate cancer, as per the exchange filing. "Our focus on original, high-quality science continues to guide our journey beyond green chemistry into life sciences,” said Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, executive director, Godavari Biorefineries. “This Chinese patent reinforces the promise of our lead molecule and the vital work being done by our team at Sathgen Therapeutics to develop innovative therapies for some of the most pressing medical needs worldwide," she added.