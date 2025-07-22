AGI Greenpac share skyrockets 15% as Q1 profit zooms 41% YoY; details here

AGI Greenpac share price: Glass container company Glass container company AGI Greenpac shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, July 22, 2205, with the scrip zooming up to 15.48 per cent to an intraday high of ₹979 per share.

Why did AGI Greenpac share price rally today?

AGI Greenpac share price surged today following the company’s robust financial performance in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26).

Net profit jumped 41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹89 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to ₹63 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹721 crore, from ₹577 crore in Q1FY25. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹176 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹147 crore in Q1FY25. Sandip Somany, chairman and managing director, AGI Greenpac said, " Q1FY26 has set a strong foundation for the year. We solidified our financial position and achieved significant efficiencies throughout our operations. As we progress, our focus remains sharp on executing with agility, strengthening our strategic relationships, and consistently delivering sustainable value to all our stakeholders."

The strong June quarter show was driven by operational efficiency gains, an upgraded product mix favouring high-margin segments like cosmetics, perfumery, and alcohol, and deepened customer relationships. AGI’s strategic execution across key areas helped fuel its growth momentum. Adding to the optimism, the company’s board approved its entry into the aluminum cans business – marking a major diversification move. The new plant in Uttar Pradesh, with a total investment of ₹1,000 crore in two phases, is expected to begin operations by Q3FY28, with initial annual capacity of 950 million cans, expandable to 1.6 billion by FY30. The expansion aligns with AGI’s broader growth strategy, including its ₹700 crore greenfield glass plant in Madhya Pradesh, which will increase glass manufacturing capacity from 2,100 to 2,600 tonnes per day.

Scheduled to be operational by March 2027, the plant is expected to further boost sales and profitability. "We are strategically entering the aluminum cans segment with the clear goal of becoming a top player in this market within a decade, solidifying AGI Greenpac as a truly comprehensive packaging solutions provider. This new venture offers strong synergies with our existing glass packaging business. Both categories serve the alcohol and F&B industries, allowing for leveraging existing customer relationships, distribution networks, and supply chain efficiencies. We are excited about the future, knowing that our success is tied to the purposeful investments we are making in the innovative solutions that will directly fuel our next stage of growth," Somany added.