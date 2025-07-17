Godawari Power jumps 6% after securing approval for Raipur steel plant

Godawari Power and Ispat shares advanced 6 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹197.65 per share on BSE. At 12:31 PM, Godawari Power share price was trading 3.86 per cent higher at ₹193.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 82,505.28. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹12,950.16 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹253.6 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹145.55 per share.

What led to the surge in Godawari Power shares?

The stock jumped after the Ministry of Environment & Forests & Climate Change, Government of India, gave clearance to the company for setting up its steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The capacity of the plant is two million tons (2 x 1 million tons each) per annum. "We wish to inform you that the Ministry of Environment & Forests & Climate Change, Government of India, Impact Assessment Division Industrial Projects has accorded environment clearance vide minutes of 7th meeting of EAC meeting held on 09.07.2025 (minutes of the meeting uploaded on Ministry's Website on 16.07.2025) for setting up of Integrated Steel plant having capacity of 2 million tons (2xl million ton each) per annum," the filing read. ALSO READ: NIIs drive demand for Monika Alcobev IPO; grey market premium at 3.5% Other than that, recently, the company acquired 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Godawari New Energy Private Limited (GNEPL), amounting to ₹1 lakh.