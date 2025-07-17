Monarch Surveyors IPO to open for bidding on July 22; check key details

Monarch Surveyors IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Maharashtra-based civil engineering consultancy firm The initial public offering (IPO) of Maharashtra-based civil engineering consultancy firm Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants will open for public subscription on Tuesday, July 22. The ₹93.75 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Monarch Surveyors IPO

Monarch Surveyors IPO price band, lot size

Monarch Surveyors has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹237 to ₹250 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹300,000, considering the upper price band, to bid for two lots. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 4,50,000 for three lots or 1,800 shares.

Monarch Surveyors IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will, tentatively, close on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, July 25, 2025. Shares of Monarch Surveyors will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Monarch Surveyors IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

Monarch Surveyors IPO objective

Monarch Surveyors financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Monarch Surveyors reported revenue from operations of ₹154.13 crore, up 10 per cent from ₹139.5 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹34.83 crore, up 16 per cent from 30 crore in the FY24.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for purchasing machinery, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.