Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty fall; SmallCap index holds gains; Waaree Renewable, Angel One gain

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 17, 2025: Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.6 per cent, the Nifty IT 0.3 per cent, and the Nifty Bank index quoted 0.26 per cent lower

Stock Market LIVE: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, LTIMindtree, and HDFC AMC will report their Q1 results today

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
9:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Godrej Properties shares up 2% on acquiring land parcel in Raipur

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Godrej Properties rose after the company announced its foray into Raipur with the acquisition of approximately 50 acres of land. The project will primarily feature premium plotted residential units, with an estimated saleable area of around 9.5 lakh square feet. READ MORE

9:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expansion, margin revival drive Motilal Oswal to reiterate 'Buy' on JSW Steel

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the next three years, JSW Steel is pumping in ₹60,000 crore to boost its steelmaking and downstream capabilities, taking domestic capacity to 42 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by September 2027 in Phase I - a 17 per cent jump. A further rise to 50mtpa is on the cards under Phase II, pending board approval. READ MORE

9:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee bucks Asian trend; opens higher amid Trump-Powell tensions

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The currency witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, as the dollar index strengthened, analysts said. Inflows from State Bank of India's (SBI's) fundraise supported the rupee early on, but late-day demand from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and oil companies weighed on it. READ MORE

9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectorally, bank, IT and oil & gas counters saw heavy selling. 




9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices edged higher after market opened. 


9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was flat, below 82,650-mark after the market opened. Similary, NSE Nifty50 was below 25,250-level, down 7 points. 


9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 25,200 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading above 25,200 in the pre-opening session and was up 18 points. 


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 100 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up over 100 points in the pre-opening session and was trading above 82,750-levels.


9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Thursday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened 3 paise stronger on Thursday, July 17. The domestic currency started trade at 85.91 per US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 85.94/$.

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indira IVF refiles draft IPO via confidential route; Gaudium to follow

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fertility services provider Indira IVF Hospital Ltd has confidentially filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), according to a public announcement on Wednesday.
 
The development comes amidst growing investor interest in the Indian assisted reproductive technology (ART) sector, buoyed by increasing awareness, expanding market size, and favourable demographics.
 
In a public announcement, Indira IVF stated that it has submitted "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges... in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main board of the stock exchanges." READ MORE

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC Hotels hits 200-property mark; Q1 net profit up 54% at ₹133 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hospitality chain ITC Hotels reported a 54 per cent year-on-year hike in its net profit to ₹133 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), despite geopolitical developments impacting the sector.
 
The company’s portfolio expanded to over 200 hotels, including 143 operational, amounting to over 13,400-odd keys across the country and in Sri Lanka.
 
The company, which recently demerged from consumer goods giant ITC Limited, had reported a net profit of ₹86.5 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations grew 15 per cent to ₹815.5 crore from ₹705.8 crore in the same period last year. READ MORE

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE Updates: he basis of allotment for the Anthem Biosciences IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, July 17, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, July 16, receiving a strong response from investors and getting oversubscribed by nearly 63.86 times. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Spunweb Nonwoven IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment of shares of nonwoven fabric manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven is expected to be finalised today, July 17, 2025. The SME public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and received an overwhelming response from the investors. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Spunweb Nonwoven IPO was booked over 251 times, receiving bids for 1.06 trillion shares against 4.22 million shares on offer. READ MORE

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view

-- There are no triggers for the market to break out of the consolidation range in which it has been stuck for two months now. Even an India-US interim trade deal has been discounted by the market, leaving no scope for a sharp rally decisively breaking the range. 
 
-- One positive and surprise factor that can trigger a rally is a tariff rate much below 20 per cent, say 15 per cent, which the market has not discounted. So, watch out for developments on the trade and tariff front. 
 
-- Results of the IT sector continue to disappoint and, therefore, this can remain a drag on the overall market. 
 
-- Leading private sector banks are in a defensive mode now. The market is discounting NIM compression in the Q1 results. But this will reverse from Q3 onwards making them good buys now. From the valuation perspective PSU banks are attractive.
 
Views by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PL Capital bets on domestic demand revival, sees 6.5% upside for Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic-facing sectors are likely to lead market gains in the near term as demand rebounds, according to analysts at PL Capital, who expect the benchmark Nifty50 index to rise another 6.5 per cent over the next 12 months.
 
Indian markets have shown a lot of resilience in the past few months despite big events, and seem to have learnt to live with global volatility and adverse geopolitical news flows, the brokerage said in an India Strategy report. 
 
On the domestic front, it said that the first quarter (Q1-FY26) has seen the front-end of government capital expenditure with a growth of 61 per cent and 39 per cent in April and May. "There is a momentum in ordering and a significant pick up in defence expenditure." Further monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will help improve the liquidity in the system and improve credit growth, it said. READ MORE
First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

