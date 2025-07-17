Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty fall; SmallCap index holds gains; Waaree Renewable, Angel One gain

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Finance
Markets
Budget 2025
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, July 17, 2025: Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.6 per cent, the Nifty IT 0.3 per cent, and the Nifty Bank index quoted 0.26 per cent lower
9:58 AM
9:47 AM
9:36 AM
9:30 AM
9:25 AM
9:22 AM
9:12 AM
9:10 AM
9:02 AM
9:00 AM
8:58 AM
8:56 AM
8:54 AM
8:52 AM
8:51 AM
8:49 AM
8:48 AM
8:46 AM
8:45 AM
8:42 AM
8:41 AM
8:37 AM
8:33 AM
8:24 AM
8:15 AM
8:09 AM
8:03 AM
7:56 AM
7:43 AM
7:41 AM
Topics :Share Market TodayMARKET LIVEstock market tradingBSE NSEGold PricesCrude Oil PriceFIIDIItrade dataAxis BankWipro resultsTech MahindraIPO marketSME IPOTrump tariffsJerome PowellAsian marketsUS markets
First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:58 AM IST