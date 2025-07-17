Home / Markets / News / ITC Hotels, MRF, 2 FMCG stocks trade at new highs; full list, strategy here

ITC Hotels, MRF, 2 FMCG stocks trade at new highs; full list, strategy here

ITC Hotels, MRF, Marico, EID Parry and Deccan Cements have rallied up to 87% from their respective calendar year lows, these 5 stocks can potentially gain another 16% from here; suggest tech charts.

MRF, Marico, 3 others: Trading strategies for stock trading at new life-time highs.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Jul 17 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
ITC Hotels scaled a fresh all-time high for the second straight day after the company reported its Q1 results on Wednesday. That apart, MRF, Deccan Cements and 2 FMCG stocks - Marico and EID Parry also registered new life-time highs in trades yesterday.  Individually, ITC Hotels has rallied over 58 per cent from a low of ₹155.10 it hit in January 2025, post listing, to a record high of ₹245 on Thursday (today). Deccan Cements has soared 87 per cent from its February low, and EID Parry 83 per cent from its March low.  Meanwhile, MRF share price has doubled from its March 2025 low, and Marico has surged 29 per cent from its low of ₹578 registered in March.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE   Is there further steam left at these counters? Here's what the technical charts suggest. 

ITC Hotels

Current Price: ₹236  Likely Target: ₹270  Upside Potential: 14.4%  Support: ₹224; ₹216  Resistance: ₹252; ₹260  ITC Hotels stock is barely six-month old on the bourses. The stock at present is seen trading with a favourable bias, as it quotes above its key moving averages, and the trend line support. Near support for the stock exists around its 20-Day Moving (20-DMA) at ₹224, while the key bullish pivot stands at ₹216 levels. 
 
  As per the quarterly Fibonacci chart, the stock seems on course to test the hurdle around ₹252 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger an up move towards ₹270 levels, with interim resistance likely at ₹260.  ALSO READ | AMC stocks at new highs, gain up to 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit? 

MRF

Current Price: ₹1,51,550  Likely Target: ₹1,65,300  Upside Potential: 9.1%  Support: ₹1,50,000; ₹1,47,000  Resistance: ₹1,57,600  MRF stock has been trading with a favourable bias across time-frames. At present, the stock is seen attempting a fresh breakout on the monthly scale; a close above ₹1,49,570 at the end of the month shall confirm the same. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially charge to ₹1,65,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,57,600 levels. The short-term outlook for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,42,000 levels, with near support seen at ₹1,50,000 and ₹1,47,000 levels. 

Marico

Current Price: ₹736  Likely Target: ₹857  Upside Potential: 16.4%  Support: ₹726; ₹721; ₹713; ₹696  Resistance: ₹770; ₹807  Marico stock is seen trading with a favourable bias post the breakout above the super trend line on March 26. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹696 levels, with near support visible at ₹726, ₹721 and ₹713 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock is seen trading near its crucial resistance at ₹770 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, can lift the stock towards ₹857, with interim resistance around ₹807.  ALSO READ | ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results? 

Deccan Cements

Current Price: ₹1,075  Likely Target: ₹1,165  Upside Potential: 8.4%  Support: ₹1,045; ₹977; ₹940  Resistance: ₹  Deccan Cements stock is seen trading on a bullish note across time-frames. The stock is seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily, weekly and monthly charts. This suggests that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹940; with interim support seen at ₹977 and ₹1,045 levels. 
 
  The stock at present is seen trading in a fairly overbought zone; but can still extend the rally towards ₹1,165 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,110 levels. 

EID Parry

Current Price: ₹1,151  Likely Target: ₹1,352  Upside Potential: 17.5%  Support: ₹1,108; ₹1,085  Resistance: ₹1,177; ₹1,251  The monthly chart for EID Parry indicates that the bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,108 levels; while the short-term bias is likely to remain favourable above ₹1,085 levels (20-DMA). 
 
  On the upside, the stock is seen testing resistance around its yearly Fibonacci level at ₹1,177. Breakout and sustained trade above the same, can help the stock spurt to ₹1,352 levels, with an interim hurdle seen at ₹1,251 levels. 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

