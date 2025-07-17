ITC Hotels, MRF, 2 FMCG stocks trade at new highs; full list, strategy here

ITC HotelsCurrent Price: ₹236 Likely Target: ₹270 Upside Potential: 14.4% Support: ₹224; ₹216 Resistance: ₹252; ₹260 ITC Hotels stock is barely six-month old on the bourses. The stock at present is seen trading with a favourable bias, as it quotes above its key moving averages, and the trend line support. Near support for the stock exists around its 20-Day Moving (20-DMA) at ₹224, while the key bullish pivot stands at ₹216 levels.
MRFCurrent Price: ₹1,51,550 Likely Target: ₹1,65,300 Upside Potential: 9.1% Support: ₹1,50,000; ₹1,47,000 Resistance: ₹1,57,600 MRF stock has been trading with a favourable bias across time-frames. At present, the stock is seen attempting a fresh breakout on the monthly scale; a close above ₹1,49,570 at the end of the month shall confirm the same.
MaricoCurrent Price: ₹736 Likely Target: ₹857 Upside Potential: 16.4% Support: ₹726; ₹721; ₹713; ₹696 Resistance: ₹770; ₹807 Marico stock is seen trading with a favourable bias post the breakout above the super trend line on March 26. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹696 levels, with near support visible at ₹726, ₹721 and ₹713 levels.
Deccan CementsCurrent Price: ₹1,075 Likely Target: ₹1,165 Upside Potential: 8.4% Support: ₹1,045; ₹977; ₹940 Resistance: ₹ Deccan Cements stock is seen trading on a bullish note across time-frames. The stock is seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily, weekly and monthly charts. This suggests that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹940; with interim support seen at ₹977 and ₹1,045 levels.
EID ParryCurrent Price: ₹1,151 Likely Target: ₹1,352 Upside Potential: 17.5% Support: ₹1,108; ₹1,085 Resistance: ₹1,177; ₹1,251 The monthly chart for EID Parry indicates that the bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,108 levels; while the short-term bias is likely to remain favourable above ₹1,085 levels (20-DMA).
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app