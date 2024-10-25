Godrej Consumer gains 5% post Q2FY25 results; profit rises 13% YoY

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products shares jumped 4.89 per cent at Rs 1,315.95 per share on the BSE. This came after the company reported its quarterly earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

The company reported a 13.5 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 491.31 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 433 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 1.8 per cent to Rs 3,663.3 crore, compared to Rs 3,602 crore in the same period last year. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 7.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 759.5 crore, up from Rs 704.2 crore. The Ebitda margin stood at 20.7 per cent in the reporting quarter, compared to 19.5 per cent in the same period last year.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share (500 per cent on equity shares of face value Rs 1 each) for the financial year 2024-25. As previously announced, the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend is Friday, November 1, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 12.69 per cent, while gaining 32.30 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 9.6 per cent year to date and 23.7 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.31 trillion crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 205.53 times and at an earning per share of Rs 6.10.

At 2:15 PM, the stock price of the company pared most of its gains and was up 2.72 per cent at Rs 1288.60 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 1.04 per cent to 79,230.09 level.