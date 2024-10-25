Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / National Stock Exchange's IPO hinges on approval from Sebi, says CEO

National Stock Exchange's IPO hinges on approval from Sebi, says CEO

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., whose initial public offering has faced delays since it initial filing in 2016, needs approval from the Sebi to reapply

NSE
Sebi initially halted NSE’s plans for a listing as the exchange was mired in several cases. | Representational
Bloomberg Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Haslinda Amin
 
India’s largest stock exchange is awaiting clearance from the securities regulator to proceed with its public listing plans, according to Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan.
 
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., whose initial public offering has faced delays since it initial filing in 2016, needs approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to reapply, Chauhan said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Friday. 
 
“We will be able to prepare our papers” only after getting a no-objection certificate from the regulator, he said. “So, it will take time.” 
 
Sebi initially halted NSE’s plans for a listing as the exchange was mired in several cases relating to granting some high-speed traders unfair access to its co-location servers. The bourse has since addressed the regulator’s concerns and, last month was cleared of allegations of connivance and collusion in a decade-old case of unfair market access. 
 
The acquittal has triggered a frenzy for the bourse’s stock in the private market for unlisted shares, doubling its valuations in just four months on IPO hopes, Bloomberg reported in September. NSE’s valuation exceeds $36 billion, making it larger than CBOE Global Markets Inc., Japan Exchange Group Inc. and Singapore Exchange Ltd.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Expanding bond market to ease capital needs key to India's $5 trn goal

Indian market's record 11-month stock rally at risk as profits cool

Active investors on NSE surge 44% to nearly 50 mn amid market rally

NSE, Vikram Limaye pay Rs 643 crore to Sebi, settle TAP misuse case

India's top bourse is said to have doubled in value amid IPO hopes

Topics :IPOSEBINational Stock ExchangeJapan

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story