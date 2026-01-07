Brokerages bullish on Godrej Consumer post Q3 biz update; here's why

Further, it anticipates the home care segment to deliver double-digit value growth, while personal care is expected to record mid-single-digit value growth. Standalone Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins to revert to the normative range for the business, aided by favourable input costs, disciplined cost management, calibrated pricing actions, and improved operating leverage—reinforcing our commitment to delivering profitable, quality growth.

It expects Ebitda growth of 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y, above its expectation of 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y. It also reckons that revenues/volumes grew at 10 per cent Y-o-Y, above the brokerage’s forecast of 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

For international business, the company expects close to double-digit revenue growth in INR terms and double-digit Ebitda growth.

Antique Stock Broking | Buy | Target hiked to ₹1,390 from ₹1,360

The brokerage reckons that emerging categories (fabric care and air fresheners) and the new Renofluthrin (RNF) molecule in household insecticides (HI) will continue to be the growth levers in the medium to long term.

Antique built in sales/ earnings CAGR of 12 per cent/ 16 per cent over FY25-28E, driven by the expected strong growth of emerging categories and HI. “We maintain our positive outlook on the company on a medium to longer term basis,” the brokerage said.

