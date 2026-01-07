Stocks to buy: Aether Industries, South Indian Bank are analyst's top picks

Stocks to buy today
Aether Industries
Buy Range: ₹997
Stop Loss: ₹900 Target: ₹1,200
Aether Industries share price is showing strong bullish intent after a decisive breakout above the long-term falling trendline, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock has formed a higher-low base near the ₹800 support zone and is now trading above key short-term moving averages, reflecting improving price structure. The recent surge is supported by strong volumes, confirming buying interest. The relative strength index (RSI) is placed above 70, highlighting strong momentum.
South Indian Bank
Buy Range: ₹42.12
Stop Loss: ₹39.50
Target: ₹47.50
South Indian Bank share price is witnessing a strong bullish breakout after consolidating for an extended period, signaling a continuation of the primary uptrend. The stock is trading above all key moving averages, confirming strength across short- and medium-term timeframes. Price has broken above the rising trendline resistance near ₹40 with strong volume participation, indicating fresh accumulation. The relative strength index (RSI) is placed above 60, reflecting healthy momentum without signs of extreme overbought conditions.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance
Buy Range: ₹1,806
Stop Loss: ₹1,710
Target: ₹2,000
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance continues to exhibit a strong primary uptrend, trading within a well-defined rising channel on the daily chart. The stock has recently rebounded from the lower end of the channel and is now approaching the upper resistance zone near ₹1,800, indicating sustained buying interest. Price remains comfortably above key moving averages, confirming trend strength. Volumes remain stable, supporting the ongoing up move.The relative strength index (RSI) is placed above 55, reflecting healthy momentum without overbought conditions.
Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.