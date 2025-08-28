Godrej Consumer, Ultratech: Motilal Oswal suggests these 6 stocks to buy

VA Tech – Target Price: ₹1,900

VATW delivered a strong Q1FY26 with revenue/Ebitda/PAT up 17 per cent/18 per cent/20 per cent Y-o-Y and margins at 13 per cent. Its robust ₹158 billion order book (~4.7x TTM revenue) and ₹150–200 billion bid pipeline support 15–20 per cent revenue CAGR guidance over the next 3–4 years. Key wins include the 400 MLD Chennai desalination, 300 MLD Yanbu desalination, and large industrial/O&M projects, ensuring profitable growth with selective, high-margin bidding. Management targets Ebitda margins of 13–15 per cent (driven by large-scale projects and overseas opportunities) and expects strong FCF and return ratio expansion. We forecast FY25–28 CAGR of 17 per cent/22 per cent/23 per cent in revenue/Ebitda/PAT. Reiterate BUY (26x FY27E P/E, +1SD), backed by healthy execution visibility and improving profitability. (Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research desk. Views expressed are its own.)