Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; HUL, Nykaa among analyst top stock picks today

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,000 then 24,800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24,700 then 24,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,800 then 24,900 strike while Put writing is seen at 24,750 then 24,700 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,200 to 25,200 zones while an immediate range between 24,500 to 24,900 levels.

Stock has formed a bullish “Mat Hold” pattern on the daily chart which suggests a continuation of the uptrend. It is respecting its 20 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the strength of the bullish trend.

Buy NYKAA | CMP: ₹231 | Stop-loss: ₹223 | Target: ₹250

Stock has given a range breakout on the daily chart with higher than average traded volumes. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover which confirms the positive momentum.

Buy Eicher Motors | CMP: ₹6,151 | Stop-loss: ₹5,932 | Target: ₹6,610

Stock has given a breakout from a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern with a massive bullish candle. Buying was visible across the auto space which may support the up move. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend. (Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)