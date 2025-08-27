Home / Markets / News / Share of young investors rebounds in FY26 after a dip in previous years

According to the National Stock Exchange's Market Pulse report, the trend since FY23 has been a gradual increase in the number of investors aged 30 and above

share market stock market trading
However, the momentum among sub-40 investors has slowed. | File Image
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
The share of new investors under the age of 30 has risen in the first four months of 2025-26 (FY26), reaching 56.2 per cent, up from 53.2 per cent in FY25.
 
The rebound is notable, as the proportion of young entrants had moderated in FY25 from its peak in FY22, when those below 30 years accounted for nearly three-fifths of all new investor additions.
 
According to the National Stock Exchange’s Market Pulse report, the trend since FY23 has been a gradual increase in the number of investors aged 30 and above. This has pushed up both the mean and median ages of the overall investor base, pointing to a subtle demographic shift.
 
The contrast is sharper when viewed against the pre-Covid period.  In terms of the overall registered investor base, the under-30 segment has seen a significant rise from just 22.6 per cent in FY19 to 38.9 per cent in FY26, reflecting a broader demographic shift favouring younger participation in India's equities markets.
 
However, the momentum among sub-40 investors has slowed. Their numbers — which make up over two-thirds of the total investor base — rose by just 4 per cent in the first four months of FY26, compared to a 9.1 per cent increase in the same period a year earlier.
 
On gender trends, Maharashtra and Gujarat lead in female participation, with women making up 28.5 per cent and 26.6 per cent, respectively, of the investor base. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh — home to the second-largest pool of investors — lags on this metric, with women accounting for just 18.8 per cent, well below the national average of 24.6 per cent.

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

