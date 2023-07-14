Godrej Properties: Bull Spread Strategy apt for July expiry; here's why

BULL SPREAD Strategy on GODREJ PROPERTIES



Buy GODREJ PROPERTY (27-July Expiry) 1,620 CALL at Rs 48 & simultaneously sell 1,700 CALL at Rs 18



Lot Size: 475



Cost of the strategy: Rs 30 (Rs 14,250 per strategy)



Maximum profit: Rs 23,750 If Godrej Property closes at or above Rs 1,700 on July 27 expiry.



Breakeven Point: Rs 1,650



Approx margin required: Rs 27,000



Rationale:

>> We saw a long build up in Godrej Property on Thursday, where we have seen 1 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 1.40 per cent.



>> The primary and intermediate trend of the stock is positive as the stock price is trading above its all-important moving averages

>> The stock price has broken out on the weekly chart to close at the highest level since April 2022.



>> Oscillators like RSI(11) and MFI (10) are in the rising mode and placed above 60 on the weekly charts, suggesting strength in the current uptrend.



Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.



====================

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.