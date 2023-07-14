Home / Markets / News / Godrej Properties: Bull Spread Strategy apt for July expiry; here's why

Godrej Properties: Bull Spread Strategy apt for July expiry; here's why

The stock of Godrej Properties saw 1 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) on Thursday, July 13, with price rising by 1.40 per cent

Nandish Shah Mumbai
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
BULL SPREAD Strategy on GODREJ PROPERTIES

Buy GODREJ PROPERTY (27-July Expiry) 1,620 CALL at Rs 48 & simultaneously sell 1,700 CALL at Rs 18
 
Lot Size: 475
 
Cost of the strategy: Rs 30 (Rs 14,250 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: Rs 23,750 If Godrej Property closes at or above Rs 1,700 on July 27 expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 1,650
 
Approx margin required: Rs 27,000

Rationale:
>> We saw a long build up in Godrej Property on Thursday, where we have seen 1 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 1.40 per cent.
 
>> The primary and intermediate trend of the stock is positive as the stock price is trading above its all-important moving averages

>> The stock price has broken out on the weekly chart to close at the highest level since April 2022.
 
>> Oscillators like RSI(11) and MFI (10) are in the rising mode and placed above 60 on the weekly charts, suggesting strength in the current uptrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

====================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

