Home / Markets / News / Merged HDFC Bank to report Q1FY24 results on July 17; here's what to expect

Merged HDFC Bank to report Q1FY24 results on July 17; here's what to expect

HDFC Bank Q1 results preview: Analysts will be glued to the management's earnings growth guidance for the merged financial behemoth

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
Web Exclusive
Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 7:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank Q1FY24 results preview: The merged entity of HDFC Bank is set to report its April-June quarter (Q1) result for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Monday, July 17.

This will be the lender's first result after its merger with HDFC Ltd, effective from July 1, and will keep analysts glued to the management's earnings growth guidance for the merged financial behemoth.

"We expect business growth to see continuous traction, led by healthy growth across segments. Margins are likely to stay stable, while deposit traction will be in focus. Business growth and earnings trajectory post-merger with HDFC will be key monitorables," said an earnings preview report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.


At the bourses, shares of HDFC Bank advanced close to 6 per cent on the BSE during the three months under study, as against a 10-per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The S&P BSE bankex index, meanwhile, surged 13 per cent during the period, ACE Equity data shows.

Q1 business update
Earlier in July, HDFC Bank had informed the exchanges that the merged entity's combined loan book expanded by 13.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 22.45 trillion at the end of Q1FY24. The deposits, on the other hand, grew by 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 20.63 trillion.

On a pro-forma basis, the merged entity had net profit of Rs 60,348 crore in the 2022-23 financial year (FY23).

Meanwhile, on a standalone basis, HDFC Bank’s advances rose by 15.8 per cent YoY to approximately Rs 16.15 trillion as of June 30, 2023. Its deposits were up by 19.2 per cent to Rs 19.13 trillion as of June 30, 2023.

Against this backdrop, brokerages have put out standalone (excluding HDFC Ltd) estimates for HDFC Bank:

Nomura
The brokerage has pegged HDFC Bank's standalone net profit at Rs 11,220 crore, down 7 per cent sequentially from Rs 12,047.5 crore reported in Q4FY23. On a YoY basis, the PAT is expected to grow 22 per cent from Rs 9,196 crore clocked in Q1FY23.


It, further, expects net interest income (NII) to stay unchanged on a QoQ basis at Rs 23,390 crore from Rs 23,350 crore. This would, however, be 20 per cent higher from Rs 19,480 crore seen in Q1FY23.

Credit costs could rise to 1 per cent from 0.7 per cent QoQ, while return on assets (RoA) may slip to 1.8 per cent from 2 per cent.

BNP Paribas
This brokerage has an aggressive estimate of Rs 12,476 crore as the lender's Q1 profit, up 36 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ.

NII, too, it suggests, may increase 23 per cent YoY/2.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 23,930 crore.

ICICI Securities
Analysts here forecast a 9 per cent QoQ drop in HDFC Bank's Q1FY24 standalone net profit to Rs 10,995.3 crore. Pre-provision profit, too, could slip 1 per cent to Rs 18,399.6 crore, while NII may rise just 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 24,266.2 crore.

Prabhudas Lilladher
It expects NII and PAT to stay unchanged from the March quarter, but rise 21 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, on a yearly basis to Rs 23,491.5 crore and Rs 12,051.3 crore.


Net Interest Margin (NIM) contraction of 3bps QoQ is likely due to calibration in loan book/interest income and higher retail growth.

GNPAs, it said, could see an uptick of 9bps QoQ to 1.21 per cent. Provisions may rise by 4.3 per cent QoQ/down 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,800 crore due to agri slippages.

Kotak Institutional Equities
It expects NIM to decline 5 per cent QoQ. Besides, it estimates gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio to be stable QoQ led by lower slippages (less than 2 per cent) and better recovery (expect a bullish commentary of the situation on the ground).

Also Read

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

TCS Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 16.8% YoY; revenue rises to Rs 59,381 cr

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

TCS may hit Rs 4,000-mark on Q1 boost; HCL Tech could dip to Rs 1,000 level

Anand Rathi Wealth surges 17%, hits record high on healthy Q1 performance

IT major LTIMindtree replaces HDFC on NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index

Patanjali Foods freezes at 5% lower limit as promoters pare stake via OFS

Q1 results impact: TCS up 2%, HCL Tech slips; Brokerages remain optimistic

Topics :HDFC BankQ1 resultsHDFC HDFC BankMarketsHDFC Bank sharesHDFC group

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story