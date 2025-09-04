Goel Construction IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Goel Construction IPO subscription status: Construction and infrastructure company Construction and infrastructure company Goel Construction's initial public offering (IPO) is set to conclude for public subscription today, Thursday, September 4, 2025. The SME offering has received a strong response among the investors so far.

Data available on the BSE suggests that Goel Construction IPO has been oversubscribed by 10.75 times, by the end of the second day of subscription on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

The public issue received the highest demand among the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 14.44 times. This is followed by the retail investors at the subscription of 11.63 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on the other hand, subscribed the category reserved for them by 6.49 times.

Goel Construction IPO details ALSO READ | Amanta Healthcare IPO booked 82x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date Goel Construction IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹81.12 crore, and an offer for sale with promoters divesting up to 0.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹19.03 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹250-263 per share, with a lot size of 400 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹2,10,400. Goel Construction IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Goel Construction were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were exchanging hands at ₹323 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹60 per share or 22.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Goel Construction IPO allotment date, listing date Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Goel Construction IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, September 5, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account by Monday, September 8, 2025. Goel Construction shares are slated to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Goel Construction IPO registrar, BLRM details ALSO READ | Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.