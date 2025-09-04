The domestic currency opened one paise higher at 88.06 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.87 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.

The currency recovered to 87.07 after touching 88.20 on Wednesday, but is likely to open flat after US President Donald Trump signalled a second round of tariffs on India, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Despite inflows and a softer dollar index, bids capped further gains, he said.

With GST rate cuts supporting sentiment, the rupee is expected to trade in the 87.90-88.40 range today, Bhansali said. The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, reached a consensus on Wednesday to adopt a simplified two-tier rate structure. The new rates will take effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri. Tax levied on household consumption items, handicrafts, agriculture-related goods and more goods will not attract a 5 per cent tax. A special rate of 40 per cent will apply to all tobacco-related products. All individual life and health insurance policies will be exempt from GST.