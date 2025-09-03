Home / Markets / News / Manappuram, Muthoot zoom up to 45% in 6 months; what's behind the surge?

Manappuram, Muthoot zoom up to 45% in 6 months; what's behind the surge?

The expanding market for gold backed loans in India - amid a shift in borrower preference towards gold loans - should benefit gold finance companies, analysts said.

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Share price of gold finance companies
 
Shares of gold finance companies are in focus with Manappuram Finance hit a new high of ₹291.10, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. Muthoot Finance also moved up 3 per cent to ₹2,772.85 in otherwise a subdued market. The stock is trading close to its record high level of ₹2,800.10 touched on August 18, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 80,126.29 at 09:51 AM.
 
In the past six months, Manappuram Finance has zoomed 45 per cent, while Muthoot Finance has soared 30 per cent, as compared to 10 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
 
Why gold financiers' stocks are outperforming the market?
 
The recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on gold loans will bring greater transparency and further streamline the lending process, analysts said. While the recent industry cuts create a favorable credit environment, with these supportive tailwinds and continued focus on innovation and services, these companies, analysts believe, are well positioned to sustain strong growth through financial year 25-26 (FY26) and beyond.
 
In July 2025, the RBI raised the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for lending against gold to 85 per cent for borrowings under ₹2.5 lakh from the present 75 per cent. The LTV ratio has been fixed at 80 per cent for loan amounts between ₹2.5–5 lakh and 75 per cent for loans above ₹5 lakh. Lenders have time until April 1, 2026, to prepare for the changes.
 
"India's robust medium-term growth potential and large, diversified economy should continue to support non banking financial institutions (NBFIs') business prospects and profitability. Easing domestic interest rates, moderate inflation and improved system liquidity should help provide a buffer against global economic uncertainty and export-related risks, particularly as India's NBFIs are mostly domestically focused," Fitch Ratings said in Muthoot Finance’s rating action on August 22, 2025.
 
The expanding market for gold backed loans in India - amid a shift in borrower preference towards gold loans - should benefit Muthoot Finance, which is the market leader in this segment with long-standing operations, it added.   Gold loan industry in India
 
  Looking forward, the gold loan industry in India is projected to double in value by the financial year 2028-29, underpinned by several critical trends. A primary factor is the anticipated expansion of the organised sector, which is expected to increase its market share from 37 per cent to over 50 per cent by the financial year 2028-29, Manappuram Finance said in its FY25 annual report.
 
This transition is driven by the formalisation of lending practices, enhanced customer experiences, and a growing trust in regulated entities. Furthermore, government initiatives such as the Digital India Mission aim to improve broadband and mobile connectivity in rural areas, thereby enhancing the digital infrastructure required for a swift uptake of gold loans, the company said.
 
Meanwhile, the microfinance (MFI) sector is expected to navigate short-term volatility while positioning itself for a measured recovery in FY25-26. As national priorities like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047 gain momentum, MFIs are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing equitable, technology-enabled, and impact-driven financial empowerment across India, Manappuram Finance said.
  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Man Industries' stock zooms 11% on winning ₹1,700-crore export order

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade choppy; SMIDs gain; Metal index up 1%; IT down 1%

Quadrant Future shares gain 4% on ₹129-cr order win; stock up 26% in 3 days

Indus Towers shares slip 5%, hit 52-week low; what's rattling investors?

Vikran Engineering shares list at 2% premium; book profit or hold?

Topics :The Smart InvestorGold financing companiesMuthoot Finance stockManappuram Finance stock market trading

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story