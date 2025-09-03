Man Industries' stock zooms 11% on winning ₹1,700-crore export order

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,818.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹469 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹201.45.

In one year, Man Industries shares lost 2.8 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.9 per cent.

Why did Man Industries' shares rise in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company bagged an export order worth ₹1,700 crore. This order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months.

With this, the total unexecuted order book of Man Industries stands at ₹4,700 crore.

“This order reflects the robust business environment and showcases the trust of the customers them have in the Company’s technological and executional capabilities,” the filing read.

The order was received from an international customer whose details were not mentioned in the filing. According to the contract terms, Man Industries will supply various types of coated pipes to the customer.