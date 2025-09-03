Home / Markets / News / Quadrant Future shares gain 4% on ₹129-cr order win; stock up 26% in 3 days

Quadrant Future shares gain 4% on ₹129-cr order win; stock up 26% in 3 days

Quadrant Future shares rose 4 per cent after it received a ₹129 crore order from RailTel Corp for the Kavach system

Quadrant Future share price today
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Shares of Quadrant Future Tek rose over 4 per cent on Wednesday after it received a ₹129 crore order from RailTel Corp for the Kavach system in East Central Railway. 
 
The electrical cables maker's stock rose as much as 4.01 per cent during the day to ₹484.4 per share, the highest level since July 22 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹473.6 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:35 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session (up 26 per cent in the process) and currently trade at 5.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 28 per cent since it listed on the bourses earlier this year. Quadrant Future has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,893 crore.  

Quadrant Future Tek wins ₹129 crore RailTel order 

The company said in an exchange filing that it received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from RailTel Corporation for a work order worth ₹128.91 crore, including taxes. 
 
The contract involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of Kavach, India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system, on 607 route kilometres of low-density railway tracks in East Central Railway. The project is to be executed over 24 months, according to an exchange filing.  

Quadrant Future Tek Q1 results 

The company reported a net loss of ₹13.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, compared with a loss of ₹9.26 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.62 per cent to ₹28.73 crore from ₹25.51 crore.
 
Quadrant Future Tek is a research-oriented company, engaged in developing new-generation Train Control and Signalling Systems under the Kavach project of the Indian Railways, that offers the highest level of safety and reliability to rail passengers. The company also possesses a speciality cable manufacturing facility with an Electron Beam Irradiation Centre. 
Quadrant Future Tek made a debut on the stock exchanges on 14 January 2025, with its shares listing at ₹374, a 28.97 per cent premium to the issue price of ₹290. The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 9th January 2025, was subscribed 186.66 times. The IPO was priced within a band of ₹275 and 290 per share. 
First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

