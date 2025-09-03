Quadrant Future shares gain 4% on ₹129-cr order win; stock up 26% in 3 days

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session (up 26 per cent in the process) and currently trade at 5.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 28 per cent since it listed on the bourses earlier this year. Quadrant Future has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,893 crore.

Quadrant Future Tek wins ₹129 crore RailTel order

The company said in an exchange filing that it received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from RailTel Corporation for a work order worth ₹128.91 crore, including taxes.

The contract involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of Kavach, India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system, on 607 route kilometres of low-density railway tracks in East Central Railway. The project is to be executed over 24 months, according to an exchange filing.

Quadrant Future Tek Q1 results

The company reported a net loss of ₹13.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, compared with a loss of ₹9.26 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.62 per cent to ₹28.73 crore from ₹25.51 crore.