Gold, Silver crash up to 13%; Kalyan Jewellers, gold-loan stocks in focus

TitanCurrent Price: ₹3,720 Likely Target: ₹4,150 Upside Potential: 11.6% Support: ₹3,670; ₹3,635; ₹3,600 Resistance: ₹3,800; ₹3,900; ₹3,980; ₹4,070 Technical charts show that Titan stock is favourably placed, with short-term bias likely to be positive above ₹3,600. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹3,670 and ₹3,635 levels.
Kalyan JewellersCurrent Price: ₹505 Likely Target: ₹585 / ₹400 Upside Potential: 15.8% Downside Risk: 20.8% Support: ₹473; ₹450 Resistance: ₹509; ₹522; ₹535 Kalyan Jewellers stock is trading at a crucial juncture, as it tests the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) resistance, which stands at ₹509. The stock has been trading below this key long-term average since August 8, 2025. Other key hurdles for the stock are seen at the 100-DMA at ₹522 and the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹535.
P N Gadgil JewellersCurrent Price: ₹660 Likely Target: ₹721 Upside Potential: 9.2% Support: ₹653; ₹627 Resistance: ₹668; ₹694 P N Gadgil is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart in recent months. The short-term trend is likely to remain up, as long as the stock quotes above ₹627, with near support visible at the 20-DMA at ₹653.
Muthoot FinanceCurrent Price: ₹3,163 Likely Target: ₹3,350 / ₹2,735 Upside Potential: 5.9% Downside Risk: 13.5% Support: ₹3,125; ₹3,080; ₹3,000; ₹2,850 Resistance: ₹3,250 Muthoot Finance stock is seen testing support at the super trend line at ₹3,125 on the daily chart; below which another key support exists at ₹3,080 levels. Breakdown can trigger a short-term correction in Muthoot Finance share price. On the downside, the stock can drop to ₹2,735, with interim support likely around ₹3,000 and ₹2,850.
Manappuram FinanceCurrent Price: ₹275 Likely Target: ₹295 / ₹243 Upside Potential: 7.3% Downside Risk: 11.6$ Support: ₹262; ₹251 Resistance: ₹285 Manappuram Finance is also seen testing support at the daily super trend line, which coincides with the 100-DMA at ₹275. A downside breakout can trigger a slide towards ₹243, with interim support likely around ₹262 and ₹251.
