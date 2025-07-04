Nifty SmallCap 250 IndexCurrent Level: 17,986 Likely Target: 21,000 Upside Potential: 16.8% Support: 17,400; 17,235; 16,800; 15,800 Resistance: 18,200; 18,500; 19,030; 19,320; 20,212; 20,455 Technically, the Nifty SmallCap index looks favourably placed on the daily and weekly charts. The short-term bias for the index is likely to remain positive as long as the index holds above 17,235 levels; with near support likely around its 20-DMA which stands at 17,400 levels. ALSO READ: 2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details The broader chart suggests that the overall bias shall remain favourable as long as the SmallCap index sustains above 15,800 levels, with interim support seen at 16,800 levels. On the upside, the Nifty SmallCap seems on course to test the trend line resistance on the monthly scale at 20,212 levels, with interim resistance likely around 18,200, 18,500, 19,030 and 19,320 levels. In the coming months, the SmallCap index can potentially extend the rally towards 21,000-mark, with intermediate resistance likely around 20,455 levels.
