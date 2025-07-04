Home / Markets / News / HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel: Analysts pick 8 blue-chip stocks to own this July

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel: Analysts pick 8 blue-chip stocks to own this July

After a subdued start to 2025, the Indian stock market made a strong comeback during the closing of H1. The benchmark Nifty witnessed a 15 per cent surge from March lows

The second half of CY25 might paint a stable, if not entirely positive, trajectory for the D-street. While investor sentiment continues to improve with tariff-related uncertainties taking a breather, the risk factor driven by flip-flopping policy stances still lingers. However, equity market analysts are expecting stronger earnings for FY26 compared to the previous fiscal, which might provide support to the markets on the upside.
 
Axis Securities has maintained its Mar’26 Nifty target at 26,300, based on 20x Mar’27 earnings, signalling a minor upside of over 3 per cent from current levels. "We expect near-term consolidation in the market, with breadth likely remaining narrow in the immediate term. If the two upcoming events—trade related uncertainty easing further and the absence of major negative surprises in Q1FY26 earnings—play out as expected, the market is likely to make a new high in the upcoming earnings season," the Axis Securities stated in its recent report.
 
After a subdued start to 2025, the Indian stock market made a strong comeback during the closing of H1. The benchmark Nifty witnessed a 15 per cent surge from March lows, with mid and small-caps following the uptrend.  The report pointed out that the overall breadth of the market has improved significantly over the last 3-month period. A combination of factors, including global uncertainties taking a breather and the RBI's liquidity infusion, provided the momentum to the overall market trajectory. That apart, an uptick in the government capex spending and a consumption boost in this year's budget also added to the overall optimism. With the earnings season in sight, all eyes are now on how India Inc's first quarter played out in FY26.
 

Fresh highs possible?

In a bull case, the brokerage values Nifty at 21x, implying a Mar’26 target of 27,600. However, the assumption is built on a Goldilocks scenario marked by lower volatility and a soft landing in the US market. On the flip side, the bear case pegs Nifty at 17x, translating to a Mar’26 target of 22,300. Meanwhile, a supportive macro backdrop along with rising capex, is expected to support market momentum going forward. Axis Securities projected Nifty earnings to deliver a robust 14 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY23–27.
 
As markets continue to trade range-bound, Axis Securities suggests buying these stocks in July 2025 with a one-year horizon-
 
Bajaj Finance Ltd. 
CMP (Current market price): ₹937
Target price: ₹1,050
Upside: 12 per cent
 
State Bank of India
CMP: ₹820
Target price: ₹1,025
Upside: 25 per cent
 
Varun Beverages
CMP: ₹458
Target price: ₹650
Upside:42 per cent
 
HDFC Bank
CMP: ₹2,002
Target price: ₹2,250
Upside: 12 per cent
 
Bharti Airtel
CMP: ₹2,010
Target price: ₹2,330 
Upside:16 per cent
 
Shriram Finance
CMP: ₹707
Target price: ₹790
Upside:12 per cent
 
Hero MotoCorp
CMP: ₹4,237
Target price: ₹5,030
Upside: 19 per cent
 
Avenue Supermarts
CMP: ₹4,372 
Target price: ₹5,091
Upside:16 per cent

Topics :MarketsStocks callsBuzzing stocksHDFC Bank sharesBharti Airtel sharesBajaj FinanceAxis Securities

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

