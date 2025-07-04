Bajaj Housing Finance shares rise 2% after company releases Q1 update

Bajaj Housing Finance share price rose 2.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹124 per share. At 9:47 AM, Bajaj Housing Finance shares were trading 1.9 per cent higher at ₹123.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 83,226.73.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,02,862.67 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹188.45 per share and 52-week low was at ₹103 per share.

Why are Bajaj Housing Finance shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q1 business update. According to the filing, the company disbursed (Gross Disbursement) in Q1FY26 stood at ₹14,640 crore as compared to ₹12,004 crore in Q1 FY25.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew by 24 per cent to approximately ₹1,20,400 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹97,071 crore as of June 30, 2024. The AUM in Q1 FY26 grew by approximately ₹5,716 crore and its Loan Assets (AR) stood at ₹1,05,940 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹85,283 crore a year ago. Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 results The housing finance arm of Bajaj Group reported a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in the company's net profit in Q4FY25. Bajaj Housing's Q4FY25 profit came at ₹587 crore as against ₹381 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operationally, its net interest income (NII) jumped 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹823 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 4.1 per cent vs 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y. The company's assets under management (AUM), at the end of the March quarter, stood at ₹1.15 trillion, up 26 per cent from ₹91,370-crore AUM seen at the end of Q4FY24. At the end of Q4 FY25, the Stage-1 assets of the company stood at 99.39 per cent as against 99.34 per cent; Stage-2 was at 0.32 per cent as opposed to 0.37 per cent in the previous quarter. The Stage-3 PCR assets stood at 60.25 per cent at the end of the last quarter of FY25 as compared to 55.44 per cent in the October–December quarter of FY25.