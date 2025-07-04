Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Housing Finance shares rise 2% after company releases Q1 update

Bajaj Housing Finance shares rise 2% after company releases Q1 update

Bajaj Housing Finance share price climbed 2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹124 per share on Q1FY26 update

stock market trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bajaj Housing Finance share price rose 2.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹124 per share. At 9:47 AM, Bajaj Housing Finance shares were trading 1.9 per cent higher at ₹123.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 83,226.73.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,02,862.67 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹188.45 per share and 52-week low was at ₹103 per share. 

Why are Bajaj Housing Finance shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q1 business update. According to the filing, the company disbursed (Gross Disbursement) in Q1FY26 stood at ₹14,640 crore as compared to ₹12,004 crore in Q1 FY25. 
 
Its assets under management (AUM) grew by 24 per cent to approximately ₹1,20,400 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹97,071 crore as of June 30, 2024. 
 
The AUM in Q1 FY26 grew by approximately ₹5,716 crore and its Loan Assets (AR) stood at ₹1,05,940 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹85,283 crore a year ago. 

Bajaj Housing Finance Q4 results

The housing finance arm of Bajaj Group reported a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in the company's net profit in Q4FY25. Bajaj Housing's Q4FY25 profit came at ₹587 crore as against ₹381 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Operationally, its net interest income (NII) jumped 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹823 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 4.1 per cent vs 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company's assets under management (AUM), at the end of the March quarter, stood at ₹1.15 trillion, up 26 per cent from ₹91,370-crore AUM seen at the end of Q4FY24.
 
At the end of Q4 FY25, the Stage-1 assets of the company stood at 99.39 per cent as against 99.34 per cent; Stage-2 was at 0.32 per cent as opposed to 0.37 per cent in the previous quarter. The Stage-3 PCR assets stood at 60.25 per cent at the end of the last quarter of FY25 as compared to 55.44 per cent in the October–December quarter of FY25.
 
Bajaj Housing Finance shares listed on the NSE and BSE on September 16, 2024, at ₹150 per share. The shares had debuted in the markets at a premium of 114 per cent compared to the IPO issue price of ₹70 per share.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adcounty Media India makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 53% premium

One MobiKwik share price rises 2% on Sebi nod to operate as stock broker

Premium

Ownership shift in BSE-200: Promoters offload, domestic investors step up

Marico rallies 4%, hits new high post Q1 biz. Should you buy, hold or sell?

NFO alert! JM Financial MF launches Large & Midcap Fund; check details here

Topics :Bajaj Housing Finance LimitedBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYstock market trading

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story