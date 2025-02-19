Goldman Sachs acquires BSE shares worth Rs 401 cr via market deal

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Banking and financial services major Goldman Sachs on Wednesday bought shares of leading stock exchange BSE for Rs 401 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on National Stock Exchange (NSE), US-based Goldman Sachs through its arm Goldman Sachs (Singapore) purchased 7.28 lakh shares of BSE Ltd.

The shares of Mumbai-headquartered BSE were picked up at an average price of Rs 5,504.42 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 401.19 crore.

Details of the sellers of BSE shares could not be ascertained on the bourse.

Shares of BSE rallied 8.14 per cent to close at Rs 5,608.50 per piece on the NSE on Wednesday.

On February 6, BSE reported its net profit doubling to Rs 220 crore for three months ended December 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108.2 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal.

The exchange recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 835.4 crore in October-December period of current financial year (FY25), a 94 per cent jump from Rs 431.4 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

BSE witnessed an average daily turnover of Rs 6,800 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 6,643 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

