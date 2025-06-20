Home / Markets / News / Goldman Sachs trims Q1 estimates on EMS, durables; turns positive on C&W

Goldman Sachs trims Q1 estimates on EMS, durables; turns positive on C&W

Goldman Sachs retained its 'Buy' ratings on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Havells, and KEI Industries, citing stronger fundamentals and growth visibility.

Goldman Sachs
premium
Goldman Sachs expects a mixed June quarter earnings season for India’s industrial space, with divergent trends across electricals, durables, EMS, and cables and wires (C&W). | Photo: Reuters
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Goldman Sachs on India Industrials: Goldman Sachs has cut earnings estimates for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and consumer durables companies for June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) amid weak summer product sales and margin headwinds, while raising projections for cable and wire (C&W) players on better volume growth.
 
That said, the New York-based brokerage expects a mixed June quarter earnings season for India’s industrial space, with divergent trends across electricals, durables, EMS, and cables and wires.
 
Reflecting upon these divergent trends, Goldman Sachs retained its ‘Buy’ ratings on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Havells, and KEI Industries, citing stronger fundamentals and growth visibility. It maintained a ‘Sell’ rating on Dixon Technologies and Voltas, given earnings pressure and weak near-term outlook.
 
“We cut our earnings estimates for EMS and durables, while increasing for C&W. We have a ‘Buy’ rating on Crompton, Havells, KEI and ‘Sell’ on Dixon and Voltas,” said Pulkit Patni and Nirmal Gopi, research analysts at Goldman Sachs, in a note dated June 19. 
ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE
 
On the bourses, around 10:50 am, Crompton Greaves was trading 1.06 per cent higher at ₹343.25, Havells (up 0.40 per cent to ₹1,524.25), while KEI (down 0.73 per cent to ₹3,576.10). Dixon Technologies was up 0.60 per cent to ₹14,079.85, and Voltas was up 0.46 per cent at ₹1,265.65.
 
Durables and electricals, analysts at Goldman Sachs said, are likely to report subdued performance in Q1, as consumer (B2C) demand remains muted despite supportive macroeconomic indicators like falling inflation, interest rate cuts, and tax relief.
 
Goldman Sachs noted that real estate-led demand is yet to pick up, and the tepid performance of cooling products has dragged growth. However, B2B segments are faring relatively better, buoyed by robust government capital expenditure and execution of schemes such as PM-KUSUM, RDSS, and BharatNet.
 
Meanwhile, margin pressure is expected to persist for durables, with negative operating leverage only partly cushioned by lower commodity prices and selective price hikes.
 
In EMS, Amber Enterprises may see pressure from a weak RAC segment in Q1, though growth in new verticals should offer some cushion. For Dixon, Goldman Sachs analysts anticipate some front-loading of exports—particularly for Motorola—during the quarter.
 
Conversely, the outlook for cables and wires is relatively robust. Although a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in copper prices could cap value growth, Goldman Sachs sees mid-teen volume growth driven by restocking activity amid rising copper and aluminium prices through May and June.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, M&M, RIL lift Sensex 700 pts, Nifty above 25,000; Nifty PSB, Realty up 2%

Aakaar Medical Tech IPO Day 1 update: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands

Premium

PolicyBazaar, DLF, Airtel: Trading strategies in Chris Wood-owned stocks

PFC, REC shares rally up to 6% on RBI relief for project financiers

Topics :The Smart InvestorGoldman SachsIndian equitiesCrompton Greaves Consumer ElectronicsHavells IndiaKEI IndustriesDixon TechnologiesVoltasShare priceElectronic manufacturingMarket trendsMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story