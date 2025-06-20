PolicyBazaar, DLF, Airtel: Trading strategies in Chris Wood-owned stocks

Bharti AirtelCurrent Price: ₹1,900 Upside Potential: 8.7% Support: ₹1,875; ₹1,835 Resistance: ₹1,960; ₹1,975; ₹2,030 Bharti Airtel stock is seen attempting a fresh breakout on the daily chart - a close above ₹1,889 today shall confirm the same. As such, the stock can potentially surge to ₹2,065 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,960, ₹1,975 and ₹2,030 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,835, with near support seen at ₹1,875 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar)Current Price: ₹1,880 Downside Risk: 7.5% Support: ₹1,846; ₹1,800 Resistance: ₹1,944 PolicyBazaar stock is seen testing support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹1,846. While the price-to-moving averages action seems favourable, key momentum oscillators are indicating a likely consolidation phase for the stock. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Further, the weekly chart shows that the upside for the stock seems to be capped around ₹1,944 for now. The stock needs to clear this hurdle for fresh gains to emerge. On the flip side, in case, the stock violates support at the 20-DMA, it can extend the fall towards ₹1,740 levels, with some support likely around ₹1,800 levels. ALSO READ | Muthoot Finance at new high; charts foresee 32% upside for gold loan shares
DLFCurrent Price: ₹842 Upside Potential: 15.2% Support: ₹814; ₹775 Resistance: ₹930 The near-term bias for DLF is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹814 levels. Presently, the stock is seen cooling-off following a sharp 47 per cent rally in the last two months. In case, the stock breaks below the support, it may retrace 38.2 per cent of the preceding rally and test support around ₹775 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the DLF stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹865 to regain upside momentum. The stock can potentially surge to ₹970 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹930 levels.
Macrotech DevelopersCurrent Price: ₹1,459 Upside Potential: 23.7% Downside Risk: 13% Support: ₹1,393 Resistance: ₹1,550; ₹1,645; ₹1,725 Macrotech Developers is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,393 levels; below which significant support for the stock exists at ₹1,270. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹1,805 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be seen at ₹1,550, ₹1,645 and ₹1,725 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | These 5 midcap stocks can crash up to 26%; check full list, key levels here
Home First FinanceCurrent Price: ₹1,280 Upside Potential: 12.5% Downside Risk: 9.8% Support: ₹1,256; ₹1,210 Resistance: ₹1,332; ₹1,365 Home First Finance seems to be favourably placed as per the price-to-moving averages action. At present, the stock is seen seeking support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹1,256; below which support for the stock exists at ₹1,210. On the downside, the stock can slip to ₹1,155 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹1,332 levels for fresh gains to emerge. The stock can potentially target ₹1,440 levels on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,365 levels.
