Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands

Sai Life Sciences shares spiked 5.1 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹766.55 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came amid large trade. On BSE, at 10:51 AM, 20.95 million shares changed hands.

Sai Life Sciences block deal details According to Bloomberg data, 20.8 million shares changed hands in Sai Life Sciences in a large block deal that implied 10 per cent equity. The buyers and sellers of the deal were not known. Besides, reportedly, TPG Asia was likely to sell a 6 per cent stake through block deals at a floor price of ₹710 per share at a discount of 2.6 per cent from the previous close. As of the quarter ended March 31, 2025, TPG Asia held a 24.73 per cent stake in the company. Apart from that, among foreign companies, HBM Private Equity India held a 1.99 per cent stake, according to the BSE shareholding pattern.

Sai Life Sciences financial performance in Q4 Sai Life Sciences reported a 57.26 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter that ended March 2025, rising to ₹88.27 crore from ₹56.13 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 31.94 per cent to ₹579.51 crore from ₹439.21 crore. For the full financial year ending March 2025, net profit surged 105.45 per cent to ₹170.13 crore, up from ₹82.81 crore in FY24. Annual revenue rose 15.66 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,694.57 crore, compared to ₹1,465.18 crore the previous year.