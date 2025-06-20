Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands
Sai Life Sciences share price gains 5 per cent after 20.95 million shares changed hands on BSE; Check block deal details hereSI Reporter Mumbai
Sai Life Sciences shares spiked 5.1 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹766.55 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came amid large trade. On BSE, at 10:51 AM, 20.95 million shares changed hands.
However, around the same time, Sai Life share price
pared some gains and was trading 1.11 per cent higher at ₹737.3 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.83 per cent at 82,040.39. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹15,371.64 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹808.2 per share and 52-week low was at ₹635.3 per share. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Sai Life Sciences block deal details
According to Bloomberg data, 20.8 million shares changed hands in Sai Life Sciences in a large block deal that implied 10 per cent equity. The buyers and sellers of the deal were not known.
Besides, reportedly, TPG Asia was likely to sell a 6 per cent stake through block deals at a floor price of ₹710 per share at a discount of 2.6 per cent from the previous close.
Sai Life Sciences financial performance in Q4
Sai Life Sciences reported a 57.26 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter that ended March 2025, rising to ₹88.27 crore from ₹56.13 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 31.94 per cent to ₹579.51 crore from ₹439.21 crore.
About Sai Life Sciences
Sai Life Sciences is a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) that partners with innovative pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines.
Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with a strong global presence, the company offers integrated solutions spanning medicinal chemistry, process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and advanced technology platforms.
Sai Life Sciences is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and scalable solutions while upholding the highest standards of safety, compliance, and integrity. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, the company continues to strengthen its capabilities to support emerging therapeutic modalities and meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.
