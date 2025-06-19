Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jhunjhunwala family-backed firm's stock slides 4% after large trades

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares fell after a 1.5% stake changed hands in a block deal; buyer and seller unknown

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions declined over 4 per cent on Thursday following a block deal in which a 1.5 per cent stake changed hands.
 
The Jhunjhunwala family-backed company's stock fell as much as 4.19 per cent during the day to ₹1,632 per share, after an 8 per cent decline in the previous session. The stock pared some losses to trade 3.3 per cent lower at ₹1,647 apiece, compared to a 0.07 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:15 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the second straight day and have declined 11 per cent since Wednesday. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has a total market capitalisation of ₹28,333.59 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions block trade

About 2.53 million shares, or a 1.5 per cent stake of the company, changed hands in a block deal on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers of the transaction were not known immediately. 
 
However, news reports showed that multiple individual sellers are looking to sell up to 1.5 per cent stake each via block deals in the Jhunjhunwala family-backed company. The floor price of ₹1,650 was set for the transaction, a 2.6 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price. 

Promoters of the company include Ashwini Gupta, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rajeshkumar Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala, and Rajeev Purshottamdas Gupta. Through various trusts, such as the Nistha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and the Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, total promoter and promoter group holdings stood at 63.72 per cent as of the March quarter, according to BSE data. 

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Q4 results

The company reported a net profit of ₹147.80 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, a rise of 132.50 per cent from ₹63.57 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue increased by 16.78 per cent to ₹723.96 crore, compared with ₹619.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

About Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions specialises in healthcare operations and analytics, providing solutions that optimise revenue cycle management (RCM) and improve operational efficiency for clients in the US healthcare sector.   ALSO READ: Siemens Energy freezes 5% upper circuit on debut; what brokerages say?
 
The company offers a comprehensive platform that enables healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care organisations, enabling healthcare organisations to deliver superior clinical careimprove population health outcomes, and transition to the fee-for-value model.

