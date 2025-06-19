Jhunjhunwala family-backed firm's stock slides 4% after large trades

Shares of the company fell for the second straight day and have declined 11 per cent since Wednesday. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has a total market capitalisation of ₹28,333.59 crore, according to BSE data.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions block trade

About 2.53 million shares, or a 1.5 per cent stake of the company, changed hands in a block deal on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers of the transaction were not known immediately.

However, news reports showed that multiple individual sellers are looking to sell up to 1.5 per cent stake each via block deals in the Jhunjhunwala family-backed company. The floor price of ₹1,650 was set for the transaction, a 2.6 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price.