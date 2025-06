Jhunjhunwala family-backed firm's stock slides 4% after large trades

Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions declined over 4 per cent on Thursday following a block deal in which a 1.5 per cent stake changed hands.

The Jhunjhunwala family-backed company's stock fell as much as 4.19 per cent during the day to ₹1,632 per share, after an 8 per cent decline in the previous session. The stock pared some losses to trade 3.3 per cent lower at ₹1,647 apiece, compared to a 0.07 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:15 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company fell for the second straight day and have declined 11 per cent since Wednesday. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has a total market capitalisation of ₹28,333.59 crore, according to BSE data.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions block trade About 2.53 million shares, or a 1.5 per cent stake of the company, changed hands in a block deal on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers of the transaction were not known immediately. However, news reports showed that multiple individual sellers are looking to sell up to 1.5 per cent stake each via block deals in the Jhunjhunwala family-backed company. The floor price of ₹1,650 was set for the transaction, a 2.6 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price. ALSO READ: LG Electronics considers reviving IPO of Indian unit by September Promoters of the company include Ashwini Gupta, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rajeshkumar Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala, and Rajeev Purshottamdas Gupta. Through various trusts, such as the Nistha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and the Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, total promoter and promoter group holdings stood at 63.72 per cent as of the March quarter, according to BSE data.