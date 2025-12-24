Granules India share price today

Share price of Granules India hit a 52-week high of ₹626.85, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹621.10 touched on January 7, 2025.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In the past one month, Granules India has outperformed the market by surging 18 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.85 per cent, while the BSE Healthcare index was down 0.27 per cent during the period. The stock price of Granules has bounced back by 45 per cent from its August month low of ₹433 on the BSE.

Why did pharma stock hit a 52-week high on Wednesday? Granules plans to raise ₹1462.5 crore by issuing 25 million convertible warrants (fully paid equity shares) for ₹585 to the members of promoter group and non-promoter investor category payable in one or more tranches within a period of 18 months of allotment. The company will additionally raise ₹300 crore by issuing 5.1 million fully paid-equity shares for ₹585 on preferential basis to various non-promoter investor category. Granules India on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, after market hours informed that the board has approved the raising of funds through issuance of convertible warrants and equity shares on preferential basis.

ICICI Securities view on Granules India ICICI Securities in note said that the brokerage firm had modelled the capex requirement of ₹1,700 crore during FY26 and FY27 by considering the debt. However, the current announcement could be EPS dilutive in the short term. The raising of funds is expected to dilute equity by 11 per cent on a fully diluted basis while it will increase the promoters' shareholding from 38.8 per cent to 43.7 per cent. The brokerage firm believes the funds to be earmarked for the company's expansion plans into high growth segments like Oncology and GLP -1 (peptides). However, it further said it will get more clarity on the fund deployment in the coming quarterly earnings call.