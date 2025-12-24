Sundaram Finance vs Poonawalla Fincorp: Here's what market experts say

Sundaram Finance vs. Poonawalla Fincorp:Sundaram Finance has a strong proven track-record, while Poonawalla Fincorp is shaping up in the right direction, believe analysts. G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD at Equinomics Research & Advisory highlights that in terms of quality and proven-track record in earnings, Sundaram Finance has an edge over Poonawalla Fincorp. Sundaram has the backing of over 1 lakh fixed deposit investors, the analyst adds. Echoing a similar view, Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities says that apart from the proven track-record, Sundaram Finance has a strong reach and well-established business points. "In the lending business, the key challenge is the risk and recovery process, in terms of which Sundaram Finance has a proven record," explains Bathini. In comparison, Poonawalla is shaping up well post Cyrus Poonawalla acquisition, the company has become aggressive in the NBFC lending space, the analyst said. Having said that, Sundaram Finance can be more suited for moderate risk investors, while Poonawalla Fincorp for investors with a higher risk appetite, Bathini said. Chokkalingam explains that Sundaram through its subsidiaries have successfully built its - home finance, asset management company (AMC) and insurance business. Going forward, these businesses could help in value unlocking potential. Equinomics Research & Advisory has an existing 'BUY' recommendation on Sundaram Finance with a target price of ₹5,755, the analyst stated. ALSO READ | Hero MotoCorp 2W demand to stay strong; rural, exports boost: Motilal Oswal Here's how Sundaram Finance & Poonawalla Fincorp are placed on charts:
Sundaram FinanceCurrent Market Price: ₹5,087
Poonawalla FincorpCurrent Market Price: ₹475
