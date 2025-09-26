Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal bullish on Grasim as mgt sets eye on market domination

Motilal Oswal bullish on Grasim as mgt sets eye on market domination

Motilal Oswal reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Grasim stock with a target price of ₹3,550, an upside of 28 per cent from Thursday's close

Grasim doubles investment
Grasim shares in focus
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Grasim Industries' management remains focused on capturing market share in its paints business as a near-term priority, aided by initiatives such as product warranties and financing schemes to attract customers.
 
The brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,550, an upside of 28 per cent from Thursday's close. 
 
Analysts highlighted that Grasim continues to guide for ₹10,000 crore in revenue from paints by the financial year 2028 (FY28), the third year of full-scale operations, with profitability at the operating level. At that scale, the company expects to emerge as the No. 2 player in the decorative paints market.
 
India's organised decorative paints industry is estimated at ₹56,000-57,000 crore, with the unorganised segment's share declining to about 25 per cent from 30 per cent a few years ago, Motilal Oswal said. A large number of players hold only 1-5 per cent market share, underscoring the scope for consolidation, it added 
 
The brokerage noted there has been no escalation in Grasim's ₹10,000 crore project cost for the paints venture. It also said traction in the paints and B2B e-commerce businesses has exceeded expectations, with losses in these new verticals likely peaking.
 
Motilal Oswal expects the combined Ebitda of Grasim’s viscose staple fibre and chemicals segments to deliver a compound annual growth rate of about 8 per cent over the FY25-28. 
 
Last month, at its 78th annual general meeting (AGM), Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla told shareholders that Grasim has reached an all-time high market value of about ₹1.95 trillion.
 
“FY25 was, in every sense, a landmark year,” Birla said. “Our consolidated revenue surged to nearly ₹1.5 trillion, a testament to the scale, resilience, and momentum of the enterprise that we continue to build.”

Grasim stock price history

Share of Grasim fell over 1 per cent on Friday amid a broader fall in the market. The company's stock fell as much as 1.53 per cent during the day to ₹2,736.2 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 0.6 per cent lower at ₹2,759 apiece, compared to a 0.57 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:15 PM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the sixth straight session. The counter has risen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Grasim has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.8 trillion. 

Topics :Stock AnalysisMarketsGrasim IndustriesMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensexpaint firms

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

