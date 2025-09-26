Vodafone Idea drops 9% as Govt seeks 'more time' to draw resolution plan

During the company's hearing in the Supreme Court, the Department of Telecom (DoT) spoke on the behalf of the government and said that it needed more time until October 6 to come up with a resolution plan. Vodafone Idea raised no objections to the government's demand.

Around 91.5 million shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE thus far in the session as against a two-week average volume of 110.8 million shares.

Notably, Vodafone Idea shares hit a seven-month high of ₹8.97 per share on September 23, in anticipation that the Government would come up with a resolution plan to support the dilapidated financial condition of the company.

During the previous hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case on September 19, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had informed the SC that the Government firmly believed that "some solution has to be found" regarding Vodafone's plea seeking directions to set aside the telecom department's additional demand for AGR.