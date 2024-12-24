Transrail Lighting IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, expected listing price

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Once the Transrail Lighting IPO allotment gets finalised, investors can check their status by visiting the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Link Intime, the registrar for the IPO

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Following the closure of the subscription window for the Transrail Lighting IPO, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized today, December 24, 2024. The public issue was open for subscription from December 19 to December 23, 2024, with a price band of Rs 410–432 per share and a lot size of 34 shares.
 
The Rs 838 crore IPO received an overwhelming response, with bids for 1,12,44,40,452 shares against the 1,39,16,742 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 80.80 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their reserved portion by 201.06 times, according to BSE data. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) also showed strong interest, oversubscribing their respective categories by 76.41 times and 22.07 times.  Also check: DAM Capital Advisors IPO Allotment
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status by visiting the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Link Intime, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, the following direct links can be used to access allotment details:
 
Check IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
 

Transrail Lighting IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing price 
Shares of Transrail Lighting are trading at Rs 624 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 192 or 44.44 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 432. The shares are set to debut on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024.
 
Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to list at around Rs 624, offering a return of 44 per cent over the issue’s upper price band. However, it’s important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing performance.  Also check: Mamata Machinery IPO Allotment
 
About Transrail Lighting
Transrail Lighting, incorporated in February 2008, is an engineering and construction company specialising in power transmission, distribution, and railway projects. The company has successfully completed over 200 power transmission and distribution projects across the globe. With a presence in 58 countries, Transrail Lighting operates four manufacturing units in India and, as of June 2024, employed 114 design and engineering professionals.
 
First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

