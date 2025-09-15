Greaves Cotton up 4% on infusing ₹22 crore in subsidiary via rights issue
Greaves Cotton shares rose 4.2 per cent and logged an intra-day high at ₹224.9 per share on BSE, after company approved a further investment of approximately ₹22 crore in its subsidiarySI Reporter Mumbai
Greaves Cotton shares
rose 4.2 per cent on Monday and logged an intra-day high at ₹224.9 per share on BSE. At 11:21 AM, Greaves Cotton share price was trading 3.18 per cent higher at ₹222.5 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was down 0.12 per cent at 81,803.46.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,180.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹319.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹154.5.
Why were Greaves Cotton shares surging?
The buying on the counter came after the company approved a further investment of approximately ₹22 crore in its subsidiary, Greaves Finance, by way of subscription to the equity shares offered on a rights basis. The acquisition will be completed on or before September 28, 2025.
Proceeds from the further issue of shares will be utilised by Greaves Finance towards capitalisation of its borrowings.
Greaves Finance is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of retail vehicle financing and provides lending and related solutions to prospective purchasers of electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler vehicles and also offers lease financing options to the last-mile delivery and service aggregators.
Greaves Cotton, also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company. Originally renowned for its single-cylinder diesel engines, Greaves has transformed into a fuel-agnostic, end-to-end mobility solutions provider, driven by the purpose of "Empowering Lives". The company is enabling a sustainable transition to green mobility and aims to touch a billion lives by 2030. Greaves is building a digitally integrated ecosystem that connects consumers, business partners, and service providers across the entire mobility value chain.
Greaves Cotton Q1 results
In Q1, Greaves Cotton reported a 220 per cent jump in consolidated adjusted net profit at ₹33.09 crore, as compared to ₹10.32 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹745.43 crore, as compared to ₹639.7 crore a year ago, up 16.4 per cent.
Our Q1 FY26 exports continue to be a growing contributor, making up for 14 per cent of our revenues in this quarter. We continue to serve key sectors—ranging from automotive, to marine, agriculture, construction and firefighting, through a robust portfolio of fuel-agnostic engines, and our genset solutions power diverse sectors such as residential and commercial, hospitality, manufacturing, educational institutions, BFSI, retail, and more. We remain committed to meeting evolving customer needs, with versatile fuel-agnostic solutions, and building a resilient, future-ready organisation," said Parag Satpute, MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton.
