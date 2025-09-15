Set for pre-Diwali run? 72% of Nifty, 63% of Nifty 500 stocks above 200-DMA

Stocks trading above 200-DMAMeanwhile, BSE, DLF, Paytm, Apollo Tyres, SAIL, Godfrey Phillips, Glenmark Pharma, Hyundai Motor, Hindalco, Bharat Electronics, LIC, Ashok Leyland, InterGlobe Aviation, MRF, Yes Bank and Voda Idea are some of the prominent stocks that are above their respective 200-DMA in the broader market. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Eternal are some of the notable names in the Nifty 50 pack that are currently above their respective 200-DMAs, data shows.
Market StrategyGiven the run up, analysts suggest investors remain selective. Market liquidity, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, is becoming tight in the secondary markets due to continued selling of Indian equities by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and selling by the Indian promoters and continuation of robust IPOs. “As a strategy, we advocate around 40 per cent allocation to large cap stocks; 5 per cent allocation to gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) and the balance 55 per cent to quality (management / balance sheet & valuation comfort) small-and mid-cap stocks. Go light on perception-driven over-valued stocks as such themes are expected to fizzle out in the short-term,” he advises. ALSO READ | Additional rate cuts may offer diminishing returns: Vetri Subramaniam Technically, on the weekly chart, the Nifty 50 has formed a bullish candle, and on the daily and intraday charts, it is maintaining a higher low, which supports further upside from the current levels, analysts said. The bullish trend is likely to continue as long as the Nifty / Sensex trade above 25,850 / 81,400 levels. On the upside, 25,150–25,200/82,200-82,400 would act as immediate resistance. A successful breakout above 25,200/82,400 could push the market higher towards 25,500–25,550/83,300–83,500, analysts said. “On the other hand, below 24,850/81,400, the uptrend could weaken. If the market declines below this level, traders could consider exiting their longs. The strategy should be to buy at 25,000 and at 24,900 with a final stop loss at 24,850. Resistance exists at 25,150 and 25,250 for the Nifty,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities.
