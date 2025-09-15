Parag Milk zooms 40% so far in September, hits 7-yr high on healthy outlook

The stock price of the dairy products company was quoting at its highest level since September 2018. It had hit a record high of ₹414.95 on May 17, 2018.

Company/ sector outlook

Parag Milk Products is engaged in the business of procurement of cow milk mainly in western and southern region, undertakes processing of milk and manufacture of various value-added products namely, Cheese, Butter, Ghee (clarified butter), Fresh cream, Milk powder, Flavoured milk, Lassi (yogurt based drink), Curd, Mithai (Indian sweets) etc., which are marketed under its registered brand name ‘Gowardhan’, ‘Go’, ‘Topp Up’, ‘Gowardhan Khushiyan Mithai’ and ‘Avvatar’.

Effective September 22, 2025, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on various dairy products in India is being reduced, with some products moving from a 12 per cent or 5 per cent rate to 5 per cent, and certain products like ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk and paneer/chhena seeing their GST reduced from 5 per cent to 0 per cent.